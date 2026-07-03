Do Work Zone Workers Have To Be Present For Traffic Cameras To Give You A Ticket?

The U.S. Interstate Highway System began taking shape in the 1920s. However, all those projects were put on hold in 1929 when the Great Depression hit, and remained so for decades. In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act in response to the explosion of automobiles taking to the roads during the post-war boom, with a plan to build 41,000 miles of highways that ran from sea to shining sea.

In 1954, 58 million registered motor vehicles were on the road in the U.S. Today, there are over 284 million, and it can sometimes feel like we're all driving around on those same century-old roads. Enter the infamous work zone, where workers don't necessarily need to be present for you to get a speeding ticket if you're caught on camera by an Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system. As with standard work zones, state laws vary, so always check local regulations.

For instance, New York state statute 1180-E requires workers to be present, and clear signage leading up to the work zone warning that a photo-monitoring system is being used. Caution is advised in NY as State Police are known to wear hard hats and reflective vests to blend in with road construction crews. Much like New York, the state of Washington also requires signage, and enforcement only happens while workers are present in the zone. In Maryland, however, workers don't need to be present for a traffic camera to issue a ticket. Florida has stringent work zone laws, but by and large doesn't currently use ASEs in work zones. However, state law allows them to be at intersections and designated school zones (which are common).