Hundreds Of Drivers Get Tickets Thanks To This Sneaky State Trooper Tactic In NY

Some New York State Police officers have been dressing up as different employees to enforce traffic laws. They have achieved some success, measured by the number of tickets issued. This New York State Police action is named Operation Hard Hat, or OHH. OHH details have been put into place by various NY State Police Troops located throughout the state, based in highway construction zones in each troop's local area of operation.

The way OHH works is that selected NY State Police officers wear hard hats and reflective vests, allowing them to blend in with other road construction workers. But their real purpose is to enforce New York State traffic laws within these construction zones.

During a recent OHH detail conducted by Troop E on Interstate 590 in Rochester, New York, State Troopers issued a total of 66 tickets in a six-hour period. The majority of these were for work zone speed violations. Another, larger enforcement action by Troop T took place on the NY State Thruway in late April over a five-day period during National Work Zone Awareness Week. Troop T issued more than 300 tickets during two six-hour OHH details in Westchester and Rockland counties, of which 197 tickets were given for exceeding the posted speed limit within the work zone. Additional tickets were given for using a cell phone and violations of the Move Over law, which US states are getting tougher on.