Hundreds Of Drivers Get Tickets Thanks To This Sneaky State Trooper Tactic In NY
Some New York State Police officers have been dressing up as different employees to enforce traffic laws. They have achieved some success, measured by the number of tickets issued. This New York State Police action is named Operation Hard Hat, or OHH. OHH details have been put into place by various NY State Police Troops located throughout the state, based in highway construction zones in each troop's local area of operation.
The way OHH works is that selected NY State Police officers wear hard hats and reflective vests, allowing them to blend in with other road construction workers. But their real purpose is to enforce New York State traffic laws within these construction zones.
During a recent OHH detail conducted by Troop E on Interstate 590 in Rochester, New York, State Troopers issued a total of 66 tickets in a six-hour period. The majority of these were for work zone speed violations. Another, larger enforcement action by Troop T took place on the NY State Thruway in late April over a five-day period during National Work Zone Awareness Week. Troop T issued more than 300 tickets during two six-hour OHH details in Westchester and Rockland counties, of which 197 tickets were given for exceeding the posted speed limit within the work zone. Additional tickets were given for using a cell phone and violations of the Move Over law, which US states are getting tougher on.
What's so bad about speeding in a highway work zone?
Speeding in work zones is a serious issue for construction workers and motorists. In 2025, New York State saw a total of 572 accidents in work zones, resulting in 87 injuries and three deaths, distributed between road construction workers and those riding in the vehicles involved. The number of accidents that occurred on the NY State Thruway system increased by a staggering 46 percent between 2024 and 2025. It's a growing problem. And in case you are wondering, the most common type of accident in a work zone is a rear-ender — so be sure not to follow the car ahead of you too closely.
And in case you don't think that it's your problem, think again. If you get a ticket for speeding in a work zone in New York, which has one of the scariest roads in the United States, the fines are doubled. This could mean a fine of up to $600, plus 30 days in jail. And if you get two of them, you could have your driver's license suspended by the state. It's just not worth it.
There you have it — the problem of work zone speeding has gotten so bad that New York State Troopers are cosplaying as construction workers so that they can better enforce the existing laws that apply in these zones. While the discussion of speed limits on open highways with little traffic can be saved for another day, there can be no doubt that highway construction zones are no place to exceed the posted limit.