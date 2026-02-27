US States Are Getting Tougher On Drivers Who Refuse To Move Over

There is a trend in a variety of states across the U.S. to crack down on those motorists who do not observe "Slow Down, Move Over" laws that require drivers to reduce their speed and clear the lane next to emergency responders and motorists who are parked on the shoulders of highways. (In fact, the dangers involved in emergency situations mean some first responders now have robots to assist them.) As of 2012, every state in the union had one of these laws, but they provided protection only to fire, police, and ambulance personnel. As time went on, a number of states expanded these laws to cover road crews, utility vehicles, and tow trucks. The latest development involves expanding these laws to cover anyone who finds themselves stuck by the side of the road.

According to the Emergency Responder Safety Institute, a total of 46 persons responding to a roadside emergency lost their lives while helping people by the roadside during 2024. This was in spite of the presence of Slow Down, Move Over laws being in effect in every single state.

A recent study put out by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has revealed that, because of both drivers' lack of compliance and poor understanding about these laws, more than one-third of all drivers do not slow down or move over when workers are present on the roadside. The other two-thirds either changed lanes or reduced their speed but did not do both. The study found that fewer motorists slowed down or moved over for tow trucks, while a higher percentage conformed with this behavior for police vehicles.