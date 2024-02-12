Here's How Spherical Robots Are Helping First Responders Look For Gas Leaks

NASA and other space agencies work to develop technology that can be used in space for scientific discovery or human exploration. But that technology often finds uses far beyond its original intention and can be used right here on Earth. Historical examples of technology that came from space developments include kidney dialysis machines, freeze-dried foods, and modern firefighting equipment. Soon, this list could be joined by spherical robots used by first responders.

Scientists developed lightweight spherical robots with a skeletal-type structure for use on the Moon or Mars. The idea was that these robots could be deployed onto the surface of space environments and perform basic scientific experiments, allowing researchers to quickly collect data about the environment.

Then, they realized that the technology they were working on could be useful in a much wider range of scenarios, including on Earth, to collect data about situations that might be dangerous for people. They were thinking about situations like gas leaks where it's hard to see the danger, and a robot like this could help.

"We thought, wow, if we can do this on the Moon, we should be able to do it on planet Earth and save some lives," said Alice Agogino to NASA. Agogino is the director of the Berkeley Emergent Space Tensegrities Lab at the University of California at Berkeley. She and her team would eventually interview 300 first responders for more information about real-life emergencies on Earth.