Who Owns Sennheiser And Where Are Its Headphones Made?

Sennheiser has been around for a while, and if you're an audiophile or simply curious to learn more about one of the world's biggest headphone brands, you may wonder who's behind it and where its products are made. In a nutshell, no single entity owns the Sennheiser brand as a whole. Its founding family still owns and operates the Professional Audio division that produces the brand's studio-grade headphones like the HD 480 Pro. However, Sonova, a Swiss-based hearing aid company, owns the consumer division. Befitting this complex situation, the brand's products are produced in different locations across Europe.

Sennheiser was founded in 1945 near Hanover, Germany, and was originally owned by its founding family. The company grew and, at one point, had four separate business divisions, including Professional Audio, Consumer Electronics, Business Communications, and Neumann.Berlin. The family began selling off these divisions in 2020, starting with the Business Communications unit.

In 2021, the family sold the Consumer Electronics division to Sonova for $241 million, which included a perpetual license to use the Sennheiser brand in marketing. However, on March 23, 2026, Sonova announced plans to sell its Consumer Hearing business, which operates under the Sennheiser brand and has built consumer headphones and earbuds such as the Momentum wireless products. As of this writing, the future of Sennheiser's consumer division is uncertain.