Who Owns Sennheiser And Where Are Its Headphones Made?
Sennheiser has been around for a while, and if you're an audiophile or simply curious to learn more about one of the world's biggest headphone brands, you may wonder who's behind it and where its products are made. In a nutshell, no single entity owns the Sennheiser brand as a whole. Its founding family still owns and operates the Professional Audio division that produces the brand's studio-grade headphones like the HD 480 Pro. However, Sonova, a Swiss-based hearing aid company, owns the consumer division. Befitting this complex situation, the brand's products are produced in different locations across Europe.
Sennheiser was founded in 1945 near Hanover, Germany, and was originally owned by its founding family. The company grew and, at one point, had four separate business divisions, including Professional Audio, Consumer Electronics, Business Communications, and Neumann.Berlin. The family began selling off these divisions in 2020, starting with the Business Communications unit.
In 2021, the family sold the Consumer Electronics division to Sonova for $241 million, which included a perpetual license to use the Sennheiser brand in marketing. However, on March 23, 2026, Sonova announced plans to sell its Consumer Hearing business, which operates under the Sennheiser brand and has built consumer headphones and earbuds such as the Momentum wireless products. As of this writing, the future of Sennheiser's consumer division is uncertain.
Sennheiser manufactures headphones in different locations
Unlike some tech companies that outsource their manufacturing, Sennheiser has generally kept things in-house. Before the Sennheiser family sold off its consumer division in 2021, the company had manufacturing facilities in four countries, including its headquarters in Wedemark, Germany, which focused on high-end consumer and professional products such as headphones and wireless microphones.
Sennheiser also had a manufacturing plant in Tullamore, Ireland, that made acoustic transducers, and a facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that specialized in wireless microphones. The most recent addition to the Sennheiser factory network was in 2018, when it opened a plant in Brașov, Romania, to assemble consumer electronics.
Any Sennheiser headphones made before the family sold the consumer division were either made in Germany or Romania. The family-owned professional audio segment still has operations in both countries. However, any headphones and earbuds produced by the currently Sonova-owned consumer division — by which we mean products listed on the sennheiser-hearing.com website — such as the Momentum 5 Wireless, Accentum Wireless, and HD600, to name a few, are likely made in Ireland. That's because Sonova also acquired the Tullamore, Ireland, manufacturing plant when it bought Sennheiser's consumer division.