Kawasaki's Affordable Beginner Bike Is Back With A Sleek '60s Inspired Look
Kawasaki, one of the "big four" Japanese motorcycling giants, is traditionally known for being the company behind some of the world's fastest and most desirable superbikes. The company's offerings include legendary machines from its popular "Ninja" lineup. Notable examples include the Ninja H2R (and its street-legal sibling the Ninja H2), the Ninja ZX-10R, and the Ninja 300. While Kawasaki's close association with sports bikes is well-known, it is also true that the company's motorcycle lineup is a lot more diverse and doesn't consist of just superbikes and sports tourers. A quick look at Kawasaki's current offerings in the U.S. reveals that Kawasaki also has a range of retro classic motorcycles in its lineup. These motorcycles are part of Kawasaki's "W-Series" lineup, and the current models include the W175 LTD, the beginner-friendly W230, and the W800.
Of these classic models, the W230 is positioned slightly above the entry-level W175 LTD, and was introduced in 2024, before making its debut as a 2025 model year product and hitting dealerships in the U.S. in early 2025. Kawasaki updated the motorcycle for 2026, with a new color option (Metallic Matte Dark Green), without making any mechanical changes.
For the 2027 model year W230, the company appears to be going ahead with the same strategy. Kawasaki recently took the covers off the 2027 model year W230 for the European market. The updated 2027 Kawasaki W230 is mechanically identical to its predecessors. To distinguish it from the 2026 model, the upcoming 2027 model gets a new "Ebony" paint scheme, which will replace last year's dark green variant.
What to expect from the 2027 Kawasaki W230
If you are already familiar with the previous model years of the Kawasaki W230, the 2027 edition of the motorcycle will feel no different from the older variants. Ever since the W230 first popped up in 2024, Kawasaki has kept the mechanicals and the components unchanged. If you're unfamiliar with the W230, we're talking about a motorcycle powered by a small, 233 cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder, SOHC, air-cooled engine. This engine makes 17 hp of peak power at 7,000 rpm, while the peak torque of 14 lb-ft is achieved at 5,800 rpm. Power is delivered to the rear wheels using a 6-speed, return-shift transmission.
The Kawasaki W230 uses a Semi-double cradle steel frame. Its approachable seat height of 29.3 inches is another reason it is considered an excellent first motorcycle for new riders. The suspension setup consists of twin 37mm telescopic forks at the front, and twin rear shocks, with preload adjustability. The motorcycle runs on 18-inch wheels at the front, and a 17-inch, 110-section rear tire. Braking is handled by twin disc brakes (265mm front with 2-piston calipers and 220mm rear with 1-piston caliper) with support for dual-channel ABS. The W230 has a dry weight of 292.3 lb and a curb weight of 315.3 lbs.
In the UK, where the 2027 model year W230 has been officially announced, the motorcycle has a starting price of £4,654 ($6,300). While Kawasaki USA is yet to confirm if the 2027 W230 will make it to the U.S., if it does, we expect Kawasaki to keep its pricing unchanged. The 2026 variant currently listed on the Kawasaki USA website has a base MSRP of $5,699, and an additional destination charge of $435, taking the total price to $6,134.