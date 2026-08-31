Kawasaki's Affordable Beginner Bike Is Back With A Sleek '60s Inspired Look

Kawasaki, one of the "big four" Japanese motorcycling giants, is traditionally known for being the company behind some of the world's fastest and most desirable superbikes. The company's offerings include legendary machines from its popular "Ninja" lineup. Notable examples include the Ninja H2R (and its street-legal sibling the Ninja H2), the Ninja ZX-10R, and the Ninja 300. While Kawasaki's close association with sports bikes is well-known, it is also true that the company's motorcycle lineup is a lot more diverse and doesn't consist of just superbikes and sports tourers. A quick look at Kawasaki's current offerings in the U.S. reveals that Kawasaki also has a range of retro classic motorcycles in its lineup. These motorcycles are part of Kawasaki's "W-Series" lineup, and the current models include the W175 LTD, the beginner-friendly W230, and the W800.

Of these classic models, the W230 is positioned slightly above the entry-level W175 LTD, and was introduced in 2024, before making its debut as a 2025 model year product and hitting dealerships in the U.S. in early 2025. Kawasaki updated the motorcycle for 2026, with a new color option (Metallic Matte Dark Green), without making any mechanical changes.

For the 2027 model year W230, the company appears to be going ahead with the same strategy. Kawasaki recently took the covers off the 2027 model year W230 for the European market. The updated 2027 Kawasaki W230 is mechanically identical to its predecessors. To distinguish it from the 2026 model, the upcoming 2027 model gets a new "Ebony" paint scheme, which will replace last year's dark green variant.