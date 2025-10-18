Is The Kawasaki W230 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What Riders Say
Before buying your first motorcycle, you'll want to consider a few things. First and foremost is safety. While motorcycle safety gear, such as helmets, boots, gloves, jackets, etc., is often a subject of intense debate, choosing a motorcycle that is safe for beginners is a good idea.
The 2026 Kawasaki W230 features some of the most important safety aspects that make riding safer for beginners. It's light, has a sub-30-inch seat height, is relatively inexpensive for a new motorcycle, has standard ABS, and delivers modest, predictable power.
WherePoetryGoesToDie, a user on the r/motorcycles subreddit, says new riders navigating city stress will "definitely appreciate the W230." While the W230 is one of the best Kawasaki motorcycles for city riding, traveling outside of town usually involves higher speeds better suited to more powerful motorcycles.
To that point, Motorcycle Forum user CDW4ME says the Kawasaki Ninja 500, which also carries Kawasaki's "New Rider Friendly" tag, is more capable and, with ABS, only costs $100 more than the W230. However, the Ninja 500 is taller, heavier, and more powerful, attributes that aren't always best for beginners.
New riders agree the Kawasaki W230 is a good bike for beginners
Other than concerns about the Kawasaki W230 being underpowered, a situation that could cause it to struggle at highway speeds or not deliver enough performance for seasoned riders, users largely agree on the retro-styled W230 being a good choice for beginners. One new rider, Allison Core, got the chance to review the Kawasaki W230 from a beginner's perspective for Ultimate Motorcycling. She says, "I would keep the W230 if I could because it really is lots of fun, cute, and lightweight." However, she admits preferring her Kawasaki Eliminator due to "the huge difference in power."
In short, the Kawasaki W230 is a good motorcycle for beginners. It's reasonably priced at $5,699 (plus a $435 Destination Charge) for 2026, includes ABS, delivers an easily manageable 17 horsepower and 14.9 pound-feet of torque, and features fuel injection for lower maintenance. The W230 also ranks among the lightest motorcycles on the market at 315 pounds, and its 29.3-inch seat height makes it easier to control than taller bikes when stopped.