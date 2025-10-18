Is The Kawasaki W230 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What Riders Say

Before buying your first motorcycle, you'll want to consider a few things. First and foremost is safety. While motorcycle safety gear, such as helmets, boots, gloves, jackets, etc., is often a subject of intense debate, choosing a motorcycle that is safe for beginners is a good idea.

The 2026 Kawasaki W230 features some of the most important safety aspects that make riding safer for beginners. It's light, has a sub-30-inch seat height, is relatively inexpensive for a new motorcycle, has standard ABS, and delivers modest, predictable power.

WherePoetryGoesToDie, a user on the r/motorcycles subreddit, says new riders navigating city stress will "definitely appreciate the W230." While the W230 is one of the best Kawasaki motorcycles for city riding, traveling outside of town usually involves higher speeds better suited to more powerful motorcycles.

To that point, Motorcycle Forum user CDW4ME says the Kawasaki Ninja 500, which also carries Kawasaki's "New Rider Friendly" tag, is more capable and, with ABS, only costs $100 more than the W230. However, the Ninja 500 is taller, heavier, and more powerful, attributes that aren't always best for beginners.