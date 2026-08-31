4 Downsides Of Using Google Home To Control Your Smart Devices

Complaints from current and former Google Home users can provide a glimpse into the frustrations you might face if you chose this product as your smart home platform. Consider the issues users bring up when discussing the topic in popular online communities like the Google Home subreddit.

Their primary complaints suggest the Google Home app performs inconsistently. For example, users state that the app may stop performing tasks it could once perform reliably. Some of these consist of relatively minor tasks, such as playing radio stations.

In other cases, users state that the Google Home app might stop controlling smart home devices that it had previously been able to control. Similarly, some who've tested Google Home's reliability have found that devices which are connected to the internet and thoroughly powered up may nevertheless appear as offline in the Google Home interface.

Even if Google Home ultimately performs a task, getting it to do so can be a chore. In the age of Google Assistant, some users complained that it could be so difficult to get the platform to recognize and respond to voice commands that they essentially determined they may have been better off just performing the tasks on their own.

Google Home has been phasing out Google Assistant in favor of its AI chatbot, Gemini. Unfortunately, users have found that AI tech hasn't necessarily made the product more reliable. For instance, Gemini has told at least one user it can't set an alarm, despite this being a standard smart device and smart home platform feature.