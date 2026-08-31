4 Downsides Of Using Google Home To Control Your Smart Devices
If you're seeking a smart home platform through which you can conveniently control all your home's smart devices, Google Home might be a tempting option. Google is an established and reputable brand. It makes sense to assume its smart home platform will offer the same degree of reliability and consistent performance as other Google products. However, it's worth thoroughly researching your options before committing to a platform, as users have identified several issues with Google Home that suggest it might not be ideal for everyone.
Be aware that smart home automation generally offers several major benefits. With the right smart home setup, you can save time and boost comfort in your living space. Using a single platform to control all your devices theoretically enhances these benefits by centralizing them within one system. You just want to be confident the platform you opt for will work as intended. For various reasons, Google Home may not be as strong a choice as you assume.
Google Home is becoming increasingly unreliable
Complaints from current and former Google Home users can provide a glimpse into the frustrations you might face if you chose this product as your smart home platform. Consider the issues users bring up when discussing the topic in popular online communities like the Google Home subreddit.
Their primary complaints suggest the Google Home app performs inconsistently. For example, users state that the app may stop performing tasks it could once perform reliably. Some of these consist of relatively minor tasks, such as playing radio stations.
In other cases, users state that the Google Home app might stop controlling smart home devices that it had previously been able to control. Similarly, some who've tested Google Home's reliability have found that devices which are connected to the internet and thoroughly powered up may nevertheless appear as offline in the Google Home interface.
Even if Google Home ultimately performs a task, getting it to do so can be a chore. In the age of Google Assistant, some users complained that it could be so difficult to get the platform to recognize and respond to voice commands that they essentially determined they may have been better off just performing the tasks on their own.
Google Home has been phasing out Google Assistant in favor of its AI chatbot, Gemini. Unfortunately, users have found that AI tech hasn't necessarily made the product more reliable. For instance, Gemini has told at least one user it can't set an alarm, despite this being a standard smart device and smart home platform feature.
Google Home may become increasingly expensive
The shift to Gemini corresponds with a greater overall emphasis on offering Google Home users AI-based features. Some might consider this a welcome development. The problem is, accessing many of these features requires subscribing to Google Home Premium. Some argue that the features Google is asking users to pay for are too basic to justify an added cost.
It's too early to tell what this means for the future of Google Home. However, it may indicate that Google is increasingly prioritizing a subscription-based model, in which users will have to regularly pay to leverage the full value and potential of the platform.
Keep this in mind when researching smart home automation systems. If you bristle at the idea of adding yet another subscription to your monthly or annual expenses, you may be happier with an alternative that allows you to access all the key features at one fixed price. Remember, if user complaints are to be believed, even if you're willing to pay for Google Home Premium, that doesn't necessarily guarantee the product or service you're getting will be worth what you spend on it.
Google Home might not be the ideal platform for users who value privacy
Another factor to account for when looking into smart home platform options is privacy policies. Depending on how much you care about protecting your sensitive data, you might determine that Google Home's policy doesn't align with your priorities.
Google Home's default settings store various forms of information about an individual user's activity in the My Activity section of an individual user's Google account. For example, Google Home will store voice recordings users make. While Google suggests it does so with the goal of optimizing its products, it's certainly understandable if a user decides they're not comfortable with their data and activity being saved this way.
It's important to understand that Google does give users the option to review and delete their stored Google Home voice recordings. It would be unfair to claim that Google completely prevents users from exercising any control over how their data is stored and used. Regardless, you might not want to have to manually delete every sensitive recording Google Home has automatically saved when you could instead find a platform that doesn't harvest your data to the same extent.
Regional limitations and compatibility issues may limit Google Home's value to some users
None of this is meant to suggest that no one should use Google Home. Rather, it's meant to demonstrate how there is no one smart home automation platform that's universally right for every user. Again, exploring your options can help you find the system that matches your goals, needs, and preferences.
For example, Google Home isn't compatible with all smart home products and apps. Luckily, Google does provide information about the devices Google Home is compatible with. If you wish to use apps or products Google Home doesn't support, you'll have to look elsewhere to find the right platform.
In addition, while U.S.-based users can typically access all the features Google Home offers, outside the country, that's not always the case. In some regions, while users may access the same services as American Google Home users, those services may not offer all the same features. Additionally, some services may be unavailable altogether. If you're not based in the U.S., research how this particular disadvantage may or may not apply to your region before deciding Google Home is the platform for you.
All that said, even the right platform won't make a big difference on your smart home experience if you don't have the right products. That's why, just as it's important to research smart home platforms, it's also helpful to research smart home devices. With the right system and products, your smart home can genuinely deliver the convenience you want and expect.