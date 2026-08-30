What Did Motorcycle Helmets Look Like In The '70s?
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Motorcycles rose to prominence all the way back in the early 20th century. Of course, people needed a way to protect themselves in the case of an accident, so helmets became increasingly popular as well. In the 1910s, these models were rather unsafe and unsightly things made from soft materials like leather and cloth. However, as motorcycles got faster and more powerful, helmets had to evolve to offer more protection. Ultimately, some of the most iconic helmets emerged just before and during the 1970s at a time when some of the most iconic motorcycles hit the roads as well. Not only are those from this decade shaped much differently than most modern helmets, but their aesthetics are a sight to behold, too.
By the 1970s, helmets had changed dramatically. Offerings from brands like Fulmer, Bell, and Griffin featured hard outer shells made from fiberglass that covered a layer of EPS polystyrene foam or a similar padding material. As seen above, they typically featured open-face designs with no coverage of the chin, though some designs did have an astronaut-like wrap around the mouth area that debuted in the previous decade.
Examples also began to appear that experimented with a protruding front to reduce jaw damage in a crash. Eye-level and full-face windshields were optional, as well as stationary or articulated visors. Customization went far beyond safety features and shapes, too. Colors, patterns, and designs made their way to this generation's motorcycle helmets as well.
The influence of '70s helmets is still seen today
Given their interesting shape and colorful designs, '70s motorcycle helmets are fascinating relics of a bygone age. With that said, these won't be safe to use on the roads these days. Age is one of several things to look for when buying a motorcycle helmet, and you're better off with a new, genuinely protective helmet that evokes that '70s look than a vintage one from that era. After all, the EPS polystyrene foam within will break down over time, greatly reducing the helmet's ability to absorb crash impacts and keep your head safe, even if the outer shell is still fully intact. If the helmet has already experienced a crash with a prior owner, it may also be compromised.
If the shape and overall aesthetic of modern motorcycle helmets isn't your speed, however, you can still go retro without compromising on your safety. For instance, the company Xtreme Helmets specializes in custom pieces that evoke that 1970s look. Solid colors, wild patterns, and face shield and visor-equipped models occupy their inventory. While these models resemble more old-school helmets, they still comply with today's safety standards. Bell Helmets also has its share of old school-looking motorcycle helmets. Most of its retro-style offerings come with a host of customization options, including color and pattern choices. Hedon and Daytona Helmets also offer vintage-looking models. Of course, if the colors or patterns don't strike your fancy, there's always the option to buy a blank motorcycle helmet to safely and legally customize it to your liking.