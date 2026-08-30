What Did Motorcycle Helmets Look Like In The '70s?

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Motorcycles rose to prominence all the way back in the early 20th century. Of course, people needed a way to protect themselves in the case of an accident, so helmets became increasingly popular as well. In the 1910s, these models were rather unsafe and unsightly things made from soft materials like leather and cloth. However, as motorcycles got faster and more powerful, helmets had to evolve to offer more protection. Ultimately, some of the most iconic helmets emerged just before and during the 1970s at a time when some of the most iconic motorcycles hit the roads as well. Not only are those from this decade shaped much differently than most modern helmets, but their aesthetics are a sight to behold, too.

By the 1970s, helmets had changed dramatically. Offerings from brands like Fulmer, Bell, and Griffin featured hard outer shells made from fiberglass that covered a layer of EPS polystyrene foam or a similar padding material. As seen above, they typically featured open-face designs with no coverage of the chin, though some designs did have an astronaut-like wrap around the mouth area that debuted in the previous decade.

Examples also began to appear that experimented with a protruding front to reduce jaw damage in a crash. Eye-level and full-face windshields were optional, as well as stationary or articulated visors. Customization went far beyond safety features and shapes, too. Colors, patterns, and designs made their way to this generation's motorcycle helmets as well.