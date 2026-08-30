New Anti-Drone Weapon Fits In A Shipping Container And Fires Faster Than Mach 1
The rise of drone technology has led to widespread adoption for military applications in countries around the world. But with that comes a variety of anti-drone weapons, as various military forces seek to develop the best answers to enemy drones, like high-tech "smart scopes". A recent example comes from Auriga Space, which has constructed such a weapon that fits inside a 10-foot shipping container and can fire projectiles at speeds exceeding Mach 1.
This new anti-drone weapon is known as the Hermes and it's a launcher that uses electromagnetic acceleration instead of traditional rocket fuel. In terms of capability, Auriga says this system can support hundreds of launches on a single charge, can fire a variety of projectiles, and it's internal batteries can be recharged by onboard solar panels. The company field-tested Hermes for the first time in August 2026 in the Mojave Desert, where it completed over a dozen launches in 100-degree heat. Auriga plans to conduct another field test later in the year.
Auriga Space has stated that Hermes could offer a more practical way to handle large numbers of drones transported via containers. This is especially true as current anti-drone weapons are often expensive, while Hermes can launch relatively inexpensive projectiles by comparison. The fact that the Hermes operates using its own power supply and thus doesn't need propellant for each launch is also a plus. Auriga is currently working with the U.S. Army's DEVCOM-AC division to move Hermes forward as a counter-drone system.
Inside the development of Hermes
Hermes was transported via flatbed truck for its first field test, which showed the portability of the system. When it comes to the projectiles that Hermes launched, Auriga CEO Winnie Lai told the Washington Examiner that different shapes and types of effectors were used. Lai also stated that Hermes successfully conducted repeated supersonic launches during the test. In terms of power, while Hermes can utilize onboard solar panels, it can also use a diesel generator when deployed in the field.
The technology behind Hermes predates the August 2026 field test, and is connected to a three-year research agreement with the U.S. Army. That agreement was announced in July, with the Army's DEVCOM Armaments Center looking to advance its use of electromagnetic accelerators. At the time, Auriga said its development roadmap for such a device included a launcher that could fit inside a container and was designed specifically for counter-drone missions. The company had also been testing this technology under various U.S. government contracts.
Auriga's electromagnetic launch system works by using magnetic levitation to keep the projectile from physically contacting the launcher as it accelerates. This is similar to the catapult launch technology used aboard some U.S. Navy aircraft carriers. Auriga's electrical approach is designed to support fast and repeatable firing, though this electromagnetic system can be deployed for more than anti-drone defense. Auriga is also looking to use the system for other precision launch applications.