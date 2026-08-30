New Anti-Drone Weapon Fits In A Shipping Container And Fires Faster Than Mach 1

The rise of drone technology has led to widespread adoption for military applications in countries around the world. But with that comes a variety of anti-drone weapons, as various military forces seek to develop the best answers to enemy drones, like high-tech "smart scopes". A recent example comes from Auriga Space, which has constructed such a weapon that fits inside a 10-foot shipping container and can fire projectiles at speeds exceeding Mach 1.

This new anti-drone weapon is known as the Hermes and it's a launcher that uses electromagnetic acceleration instead of traditional rocket fuel. In terms of capability, Auriga says this system can support hundreds of launches on a single charge, can fire a variety of projectiles, and it's internal batteries can be recharged by onboard solar panels. The company field-tested Hermes for the first time in August 2026 in the Mojave Desert, where it completed over a dozen launches in 100-degree heat. Auriga plans to conduct another field test later in the year.

Auriga Space has stated that Hermes could offer a more practical way to handle large numbers of drones transported via containers. This is especially true as current anti-drone weapons are often expensive, while Hermes can launch relatively inexpensive projectiles by comparison. The fact that the Hermes operates using its own power supply and thus doesn't need propellant for each launch is also a plus. Auriga is currently working with the U.S. Army's DEVCOM-AC division to move Hermes forward as a counter-drone system.