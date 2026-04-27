These High-Tech 'Smart Scopes' Could Be America's Best Answer To Enemy Drones

Smart Shooter Inc., the Israeli company's U.S. subsidiary, announced that it was awarded a $13 million contract in June 2025 to supply the U.S. military with its SMASH 2000L system. Unlike anti-drone weapons like the U.S. Army's armored vehicle-mounted high-energy laser weapon, the SMASH 2000L is designed to provide dismounted frontline troops with an effective defense against drone threats.

Physically, the scope weighs about 1.6 pounds and is built to military standards. Powering it is a lithium-ion battery pack that allows it to fire an impressive 3,600 SMASH-assisted shots before needing recharging. It has several working parts, including a camera, a display for the shooter, and a computer that helps work its systems.

Essentially, this scope is designed to reduce human-initiated errors. Unsurprisingly in this day and age, the scope uses AI in its fire control system in the form of advanced computer vision algorithms. Once the target is identified, the algorithms perform the ballistic calculations that determine the optimum time to successfully fire the weapon. Until this moment is determined, the system prevents the operator from firing. If necessary, this mode can be disabled to allow the weapon to be fired at will. Considering the use of drones on the battlefield increased by an astonishing 4,000% between 2020 and 2024, the importance of anti-drone technology like the SMASH 2000L is likely to continue to increase.