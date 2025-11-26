By 2027, The UK Navy Will Be Equipped With Europe's First High-Powered Laser
According to a press release from the Government of the United Kingdom, 2027 will see laser drone defense systems equipped to Royal Navy ships. MBDA, a defense contractor that makes missiles and subsequently missile defense systems, was given a 316 million British Pounds contract ($417,394,920) to fit British warships with the defense laser. Last year, SlashGear reported on how the drone defense system, named "DragonFire," operated.
The laser will, according to the Royal Navy, be fitted to Type 45 Daring-class destroyers. Currently, Daring-class destroyers are equipped with Sea Viper missiles for defensive and offensive use. It is posited that the lasers will be a much less expensive alternative to the missiles, and the laser only costs £10 as opposed to a multi-million British Pounds barrage of Sea Viper missiles. It has not yet been announced which ship will be armed with the DragonFire system first. There are currently six Type 45 Daring-class destroyers in service.
High-tech and high-powered
To act as the "eyes" for the DragonFire system, the destroyers are fitted with the SAMPSON radar system that can reportedly track (and aid to intercept) targets up to 250 miles away. As for what specific drone-related threats the Royal Navy is anticipating? That's anyone's guess in 2027, but the missiles have been tested successfully in the Middle East against drones used by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
With both Russia and Iran rapidly developing and deploying drones in Ukraine and elsewhere around the Mediterranean, it doesn't hurt to employ lasers in the fight. This is especially since firing a laser is much less costly, and less prone to collateral damage than a typical defense missile, or firing at it with deck guns or anti-aircraft guns. In a press release, the Royal Navy touts "It will be the first high-power laser weapon in service with any European nation and the program will create or sustain nearly 600 jobs across the UK."