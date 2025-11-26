By 2027, The UK Navy Will Be Equipped With Europe's First High-Powered Laser

According to a press release from the Government of the United Kingdom, 2027 will see laser drone defense systems equipped to Royal Navy ships. MBDA, a defense contractor that makes missiles and subsequently missile defense systems, was given a 316 million British Pounds contract ($417,394,920) to fit British warships with the defense laser. Last year, SlashGear reported on how the drone defense system, named "DragonFire," operated.

The laser will, according to the Royal Navy, be fitted to Type 45 Daring-class destroyers. Currently, Daring-class destroyers are equipped with Sea Viper missiles for defensive and offensive use. It is posited that the lasers will be a much less expensive alternative to the missiles, and the laser only costs £10 as opposed to a multi-million British Pounds barrage of Sea Viper missiles. It has not yet been announced which ship will be armed with the DragonFire system first. There are currently six Type 45 Daring-class destroyers in service.