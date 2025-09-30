Russia Now Has Jet-Powered Attack Drones Immune To Electronic Warfare

Throughout the Russo-Ukrainian War, both sides have used drones to devastating effect. Ukraine, for its part, has found innovative ways of utilizing them, including firing missiles from uncrewed surface vessels (USV) to shoot Russian planes out of the sky. Russia, too, has innovated in a variety of ways, and while it doesn't shy away from firing expensive rockets and missiles into Ukraine, it uses far more drones. They're cheaper, and should they be knocked out by air defense systems, there's always another to take their place.

For much of the conflict, Russia has employed the Iranian-designed Shahed drones. These are loiter attack munitions that fly to an area and smash into their targets, detonating on contact. Essentially, they're high-explosive flying grenades, and Russia has tons of them. The country produces thousands each month and is ramping up production as the conflict continues. Recently, a new type of Shahed drone has entered Ukrainian airspace, posing a significant challenge due to its advanced capabilities.

While most loiter munitions use relatively inexpensive propeller-driven engines to reach their destination, the Shahed-238 (classified as Geran-3 for Russia) is jet-powered. This makes it significantly faster and potentially more maneuverable. Additionally, it comes equipped with electronic warfare (EW) countermeasures, making it more difficult to jam and take it out of the fight. Ukraine's new tactic of flying an old Soviet-era prop plane up to a drone and shooting it won't be as successful against a jet-powered, EW-undermining, deadly drone. Regardless, Ukraine has already produced a potentially effective countermeasure.