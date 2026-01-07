'Changes The Rules': Israel's Iron Beam Laser Deployed For The First Time

For decades, there has been a common Hollywood theme that future wars would consist of robotic vehicles being zapped from the skies by potent energy beams. This scenario seems to be getting closer by the day. The war between Russia and Ukraine has changed the face of warfare, with unmanned drones now used extensively on the battlefield. This is something that has left traditional defenses floundering to keep up as swarms of mass-produced drones create unprecedented challenges.

This is the demanding environment that Israel's Iron Beam laser is designed for. Developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, it went into operation with the Israeli Defense Force at the end of 2025. The weapon is designed to operate against shorter-range weapons such as the aforementioned drones, but also against rockets and even mortar shells. At the heart of the system is a 100-kilowatt laser beam that can intercept and destroy threats like drones and smaller rockets. During a ceremony at Rafael's headquarters, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the system "changes the rules of engagement" with Major General Amir Baram, adding that it would "dramatically improve both our capability against complex threats and the cost-effectiveness equation between interception and threat." Israel had previously relied on expensive missile interception systems to defend against these threats.

For comparison, interceptor missiles can cost up to $100,000 per launch, with the new Iron Beam system costing just a few cents of electricity. Additionally, as long as you have power, you have ammunition. The system is not designed to replace the country's existing Iron Dome defence system; rather, it will be used to free up missile systems to focus on larger threats.