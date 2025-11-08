The Next Wave Of Military Drones Could Be Mosquito-Sized And Stealthy

When the United States entered the War on Terror, it did so with a series of drone aircraft ready to exploit enemy signals and positions. It took some time to arm them, but uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) like the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper rained all manner of ordnance onto enemy locations. These were relatively large aircraft despite not requiring an onboard pilot, but bigger isn't always better. Sure, there are even larger drones like the RQ-4 Global Hawk, but as technology advances, drones are getting smaller.

This makes them harder to detect and shoot down. Additionally, it's cheaper to manufacture them, allowing for a much larger amount of acceptable loss should they fail or be taken out of the fight. It seems developers around the world are embracing the design philosophy of reducing drones to as small as possible, and in the future, they could be mosquito-sized and far stealthier than contemporary options. Indeed, some defense contractors have already developed palm-sized surveillance drones, like the pictured Teledyne FLIR Black Hornet Nano.

These tiny helicopter-shaped drones can be held in the palm of the hand and are packed with a surprising number of capabilities. These are among a new wave of what's being described as "micro drones," though some call them "nano drones." More are on the way, and they're going to be smaller and far more difficult to locate in a battlespace. Black Hornets aren't meant for kinetic strike, and instead provide real-time intelligence to troops on the ground, working as a force multiplier as the situation unfolds before their eyes.