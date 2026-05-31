A Simple Container Full Of 100 Deadly Drones Could Be The Future Of Warfare

The Russo-Ukrainian War has demonstrated the efficacy of all kinds of drones, which are clearly the future of warfare. While lethal drone strikes started during the Global War on Terror, the technology has evolved in interesting ways, moving away from multi-million-dollar large-scale drones to much smaller and cheaper kamikaze systems. These have effectively destroyed heavily armored Russian tanks, taken out bridges, and caused a great deal of damage on both sides of the conflict.

The United States and other countries have paid attention, and steps have been taken to outfit the U.S. military with cheaper, deadlier options. To that end, DYZNE Technologies developed a new system it calls Blitz, which is a "cost-disruptive, modular, mass deployable Group 1 UAV" system that provides autonomy at scale. What that amounts to in practical terms is a shipping container packed with 100 deadly drones that can be deployed at a moment's notice — a drone swarm in a box.

Drone swarms offer a low-cost, highly adaptable, difficult to intercept and counter method of striking targets. China developed its own drone swarm capable of controlling 90 aircraft, while Blitz offers slightly more with 100. The U.S. is interested in the technology and has already looked into upgrading its swarm technology with battle-tested Ukrainian UAVs, so Blitz could be a potential new technology to add to the U.S. military's growing inventory of cheap drones.