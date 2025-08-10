How The US Could Upgrade Its Swarm Tech With Battlefield-Tested Ukrainian UAVs

On July 10th, 2025, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth published a memorandum called, "Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance". In the memorandum, Secretary Hegseth called for three things including government support of domestic drone building through procurement, technological and manufacturing leapfrogging, and military training to fight in drone-on-drone warfare.

A few days later, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he and President Trump were engaged in talks regarding how the U.S. and Ukraine could support each other when it comes to drones. President Zelenskyy noted that the resulting drone 'mega deal' could be worth $30 billion. Ukraine has extensive experience with drones due to the ongoing defense against Russia's military invasion. This experience is recognized to the point that in the EU's European Defense Fund (EDF) and EU Defense Innovation Scheme (EUDIS) will include testing in Ukraine as part of their programs. The experience is in Ukraine, and Secretary Hegseth called for production in the U.S., so what needs to be done is to put these together.