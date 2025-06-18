Why Ukraine's Drones Have Fiber Optic Cables Attached, Explained

You may have seen some striking images coming out of Ukraine on social media where entire fields and city streets are covered in a dense tangle of glistening thread. This is the byproduct of a transformative (and terrifying) new weapon called the fiber-optic-guided first-person view (FPV) drone. The whole point is to bypass radio jammers by creating a direct, physical link between the drone and its pilot. One of the ways this can be achieved is by attaching a lightweight spool of optical fiber to the drone.

This unspools as the drone flies and can sometimes stretch tens of kilometers long. Passing through all that wire are video and control signals, effectively killing the need for radio signals — while also making the drone almost completely immune to the radio jamming and other electronic warfare (EW) tactics that have become rampant on the battlefield. It's all a part of a broader evolution in unmanned warfare, where FPV loitering munitions are changing the battlefield. The high-bandwidth physical line also provides a much clearer connection with virtually zero latency.

Fiber optics typically offer very low latency (well under 20 ms), while wireless radio connections in drones can sometimes go over 100 ms. This is a significant improvement over the often-messy, delayed video feeds of radio-controlled drones and allows pilots to fly into buildings or other types of cover while maintaining a perfect video feed right up to the target.