The Very Real Dangers Of Using Hotel Wi-Fi
Access to Wi-Fi is something you expect when you stay at any hotel, but we're so accustomed to taking this amenity for granted that we might overlook the risks involved in connecting to hotel Wi-Fi. Ignoring the fact that people pick up their phones a worryingly excessive number of times each day, there are multiple reasons to avoid using hotel Wi-Fi when you can.
These risks can come in several forms. First, when connecting to a network, you must ensure the one you're connecting to is legitimately operated by the hotel you're staying at. Hackers attempting to steal user data can create hotspots with misleading network names, and accidentally connecting to the wrong network could be playing into the hands of cybercriminals. At least one security analyst says a relatively common error travelers make involves joining a network merely because it includes the name of the hotel.
Unfortunately, even if you do connect to an authentic hotel Wi-Fi network, you still can't be certain your data is secure. Real-world examples serve as reminders of this. For instance, Darkhotel was a malware campaign in which hackers infected the computers of various hotels with code designed to provide guest users with fake software updates, turning guests into data theft victims.
And those are just a couple of scenarios. Although not all security experts agree on just how dangerous hotel Wi-Fi is, even those who think the risk is fairly low still discourage users from connecting to these networks for sensitive tasks, like checking banks accounts.
Tips for guarding against hotel Wi-Fi risks
Confirming the network you're connecting to is genuinely the hotel's network is critical before joining it. Experts also recommend using a mobile hotspot instead when handling sensitive tasks. None of the information here is fear-mongering. The FBI actually considers hotel Wi-Fi cyberthreats to be a significant enough issue to justify warning the public about it. In an age when telecommuting is increasingly common, the FBI has determined that more and more Americans are working from hotels. In response to this trend, the FBI issued recommendations to help users maximize safety and security if they must connect to a hotel's Wi-Fi network.
Specifically, the FBI recommends leveraging a VPN to encrypt network traffic, which means researching the best VPN services available right now to find a reputable one that serves your needs. The FBI also states that you can protect yourself and your data to an even greater degree by making sure all software updates are installed and using a strong security or antivirus app to maximize safety. Luckily, there are several free antivirus apps that consumers say are effective, with many antivirus programs proving to be better than Windows Defender.
All that said, if you can avoid using hotel Wi-Fi entirely, that may be your best option. While experts offer varying perspectives on just how dangerous using one of these networks is, when you have the choice to limit your vulnerability, you should protect yourself accordingly. If you do have to use hotel Wi-Fi, however, just make sure you're thoroughly following safety recommendations.