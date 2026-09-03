The Very Real Dangers Of Using Hotel Wi-Fi

Access to Wi-Fi is something you expect when you stay at any hotel, but we're so accustomed to taking this amenity for granted that we might overlook the risks involved in connecting to hotel Wi-Fi. Ignoring the fact that people pick up their phones a worryingly excessive number of times each day, there are multiple reasons to avoid using hotel Wi-Fi when you can.

These risks can come in several forms. First, when connecting to a network, you must ensure the one you're connecting to is legitimately operated by the hotel you're staying at. Hackers attempting to steal user data can create hotspots with misleading network names, and accidentally connecting to the wrong network could be playing into the hands of cybercriminals. At least one security analyst says a relatively common error travelers make involves joining a network merely because it includes the name of the hotel.

Unfortunately, even if you do connect to an authentic hotel Wi-Fi network, you still can't be certain your data is secure. Real-world examples serve as reminders of this. For instance, Darkhotel was a malware campaign in which hackers infected the computers of various hotels with code designed to provide guest users with fake software updates, turning guests into data theft victims.

And those are just a couple of scenarios. Although not all security experts agree on just how dangerous hotel Wi-Fi is, even those who think the risk is fairly low still discourage users from connecting to these networks for sensitive tasks, like checking banks accounts.