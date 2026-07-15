Once You See How Many Times You Pick Up Your Phone Each Day, You Won't Be Able To Ignore It
It's remarkable just how much a handheld communication device has transformed society. Believe it or not, it's been more than 50 years since the first cell phone call, and back then, these devices were anything but compact and weren't yet available to the public. It wasn't until 1984, when the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X hit the market, that people could widely get their hands on a cellphone. It weighed nearly two pounds (790 grams).
Of course, back then, these devices were simply phones, not the advanced internet-connected handheld computers with integrated cameras available today. In fact, as more advanced models gained popularity, they offered users so much functionality that 11 pieces of technology were made obsolete by the smartphone.
However, perhaps even more eye-opening are some of the statistics around smartphone use. For instance, according to ConsumerAffairs.com data, those in the U.S. glance at their phone around 205 times each day. Assuming a person is getting the recommended minimum of seven hours of sleep, that leaves 17 hours in a 24-hour period when an individual is awake. Using the above figures, on average, an American picks up their phone around 12 times per hour each day.
But why do people look at their phones so frequently?
When looking at the numbers, it's difficult to believe your typical user would feel the need to check their smartphone so often. The truth is, these devices can trigger psychological responses in users that may develop into compulsive behavior. The psychology at work here is a concept referred to as operant conditioning, which essentially describes how choices are influenced by the outcome of an action. When you glance at your phone, there may not be any new notifications, messages, or missed calls. However, when there are new stimuli, you're rewarded with a rush of dopamine, a neurotransmitter in the brain that creates positive feelings.
The sounds of alerts on your smartphone also play a role in this need to continually pick up the device. According to NetPsychology.org, a typical user can get as many as 96 notifications daily. These alerts can create a reaction so quickly within your brain that there isn't even time to think about it, releasing feel-good dopamine that reinforces compulsive checking.
Some have noticed the strong pull smartphones have on people, especially in public. Stories of visiting idyllic locations like the beach, only to notice they're filled with people completely immersed in their phone screens, aren't uncommon. The behavior has also been the subject of funny but disturbing comedy sketches, such as the YouTube channel Viva La Dirt League's video, "The world right now," showcasing something they call "Fone Face."
Ways to reduce the hold your smartphone has on you
If you notice the number of times you pick up your phone is getting excessive, you can employ a few tactics to break the cycle. One option is to ditch your current device and opt for something far simpler and less flashy. You can choose from several of the most minimalist phones, which can make activities like scrolling an exercise in patienceand offer limited functionality to deter overuse.
If switching to a new device is too much of a leap, you can also make subtle but impactful changes by altering some of the settings. Many smartphones offer some form of built-in tracking that allows you to get a look at your individual usage. For instance, Google offers an app, Digital Wellbeing, which shows your usage statistics and allows you to set limits.
In addition, many applications send unnecessary notifications, but these can be silenced, removing the urge for you to pick up the phone in the event that it might be something important. Also, while it may be challenging at first, simply placing the phone in another room for a while can provide a refreshing break.