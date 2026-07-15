Once You See How Many Times You Pick Up Your Phone Each Day, You Won't Be Able To Ignore It

It's remarkable just how much a handheld communication device has transformed society. Believe it or not, it's been more than 50 years since the first cell phone call, and back then, these devices were anything but compact and weren't yet available to the public. It wasn't until 1984, when the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X hit the market, that people could widely get their hands on a cellphone. It weighed nearly two pounds (790 grams).

Of course, back then, these devices were simply phones, not the advanced internet-connected handheld computers with integrated cameras available today. In fact, as more advanced models gained popularity, they offered users so much functionality that 11 pieces of technology were made obsolete by the smartphone.

However, perhaps even more eye-opening are some of the statistics around smartphone use. For instance, according to ConsumerAffairs.com data, those in the U.S. glance at their phone around 205 times each day. Assuming a person is getting the recommended minimum of seven hours of sleep, that leaves 17 hours in a 24-hour period when an individual is awake. Using the above figures, on average, an American picks up their phone around 12 times per hour each day.