Can You Use J-B Weld On A Cracked Engine Block?

Few things sound the death knell of an engine as clearly as a cracked engine block. The signs are usually obvious – daily puddles of coolant spreading across a garage floor, the tell-tale rainbow sheen of oil appearing where it shouldn't, or a worrying trail of sounds and smells — the sweet tang of burning coolant, or the staccato beat of rough idling and misfires. All represent symptoms pointing toward impending breakdown, a very expensive repair, or complete replacement. It is no surprise, then, that when facing that impending expense, a five-dollar tube of J-B Weld starts looking surprisingly attractive.

J-B Weld has an extensive product range, covering everything from simple metal repairs to high-temperature compounds and automotive sealants. The standard J-B Weld formula is a two-part epoxy designed for metal, including cast iron and aluminum, and is rated to 550 degrees Fahrenheit (288 degrees Celsius) once fully cured. A promising claim, especially when a cursory Google search will tell you that apart from the combustion chamber and exhaust manifold, the majority of a block doesn't get hotter than around 427 degrees Fahrenheit.

The appeal is obvious. Avoid the hassle of a full engine replacement, or an expensive TIG welding bill, while still getting a vehicle mobile again. However, an engine block is an exceptionally volatile environment. That crack formed in that spot for a reason; repeated heating and cooling, vibration, fluid pressure, and potentially enormous combustion forces. So, much like a space-saver spare, epoxying an engine block should be considered a stopgap. Will it hold? Probably, for a while, but stay out of the fast lane and get a real fix on ASAP.