4 Common Problems With Bluetooth Speakers

Bluetooth speakers offer heaps of convenience in the form of wireless listening and easy portability in comparison to their wired counterparts, but they still aren't totally free from problems. Sometimes, those problems can be chalked up to a fluke, bad luck, or being a part of a particularly problem-prone product line. But other times, the problem is just reflective of a common pitfall with Bluetooth speakers.

Your mileage may vary, of course. If you own one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, then you might be able to enjoy wireless music without worrying as much about running into trouble. But, in some cases, you might find yourself dealing with connectivity issues, sound quality problems, or quiet audio. The exact nature of the problems you face can differ from one brand or device to another, but there are a few common things you can expect to face at some point along the way.

Generally speaking, most of them can be fixed one way or another. It could be as simple as moving your speaker and playback device closer together, turning it off and on again, or restarting the pairing process. However, sometimes, you might need to find a nearby repair shop so a professional can take a look at your busted speaker, or you could end up

on the market for a new Bluetooth speaker

.