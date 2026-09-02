What Does Oil Starvation Do To A Turbocharger?

Turbocharger oil starvation may happen for a few reasons. It's not uncommon for feed line or drain line issues to be the root of the issue. For example, oil starvation can happen if an oil supply line is clogged. It can also occur due to kinked or otherwise blocked drain lines.

Environmental factors can also play a role in oil starvation. In cold temperatures, oil can thicken and move more slowly than it otherwise would. If a motorist revs their engine very shortly after starting the vehicle, it could cause the turbocharger to kick into action before the oil has reached the relevant components.

If your vehicle doesn't currently have a turbocharger but you're thinking about installing one, it's essential that you choose a reputable professional for the job. Unfortunately, some mechanics may cut corners when installing turbos by opting to use liquid silicone rather than the correct gaskets for the oil feed flange. Tightening the flange can cause the liquid silicone to squeeze inward and ultimately block the turbocharger's oil feed restrictor hole.

Along with hiring the right person to install your turbo, you must also learn how to prime it before first using it. Failure to prime a turbo can cause it to kick into operation without the oil it needs.

Other relatively common oil problems can also lead to a more severe turbo oil starvation problem. Examples include low engine oil pressure and oil filter clogs.