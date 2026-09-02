Ryobi 18V One+ Lithium Vs. Lithium Edge Batteries: What's The Difference?

Ryobi power tools are currently being utilized, or at least safely stored in, residential dwellings all over the globe. It is, perhaps, less certain what specific variety of Ryobi tool you might find in those dwellings, as the Techtronic Industries-owned manufacturer offers a variety of devices that are powered by multiple different power sources, ranging from low-voltage USB models to the punchier 40V set.

Somewhere in the middle is Ryobi's generally well-regarded One+ 18V lineup, which features more than 300 different tools to choose from. And yes, any Ryobi battery bearing the 18V brand can be used to power those devices. There are also different types of 18V batteries, and we aren't just talking about their ampere hour (Ah) ratings. Over the years Ryobi has developed the One+ Lithium Edge variety of 18V battery pack alongside its standard 18V models. Even some Ryobi diehards may not be entirely sure about what makes them different.

In the simplest terms we can offer, the Lithium Edge 18V batteries are high-performance models that are intended to provide both a power and a runtime upgrade over the standard 18V packs. They do so by utilizing Ryobi's tabless cell design, which purports to improve the flow of energy and thus the overall performance of the tool. Lithium Edge 18V batteries can also help tools run cooler during heavy usage, and are designed to charge faster than standard-cell 18V power packs as well.