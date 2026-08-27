China's J-16 Fighter Jets Go Head-To-Head With Rafales For The First Time In History

Between 4th- and 5th-generation fighters is an exclusive club of 4.5th-generation fighters, two of which are China's Shenyang J-16 and the French-built Dassault Rafale. The two aircraft have flown for several years now, with the Rafale entering active service in 2001 and the J-16 joining the fray in 2014. Despite having been around for decades, the two planes have never gone head-to-head... until now.

The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) participated in the China-Egypt "Eagles of Civilization" training exercise on August 23, 2026. The Rafale makes up a large portion of Egypt's air power, while the PLAAF uses the J-16 heavily for deep-strike missions and air superiority. Both are multirole fighters with excellent capabilities, and the "Eagles of Civilization" exercise gave the world a first-hand glimpse at how each aircraft handles the other in one-on-one combat drills.

The EAF is one of the largest operators of the Rafale outside of France, with 55 in its fleet. According to the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft, China maintains a fleet of 280 J-16s, and the exercise worked both ways by showing China how its 4.5th-generation fighter fared against France's smaller and more versatile Rafale.