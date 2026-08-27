China's J-16 Fighter Jets Go Head-To-Head With Rafales For The First Time In History
Between 4th- and 5th-generation fighters is an exclusive club of 4.5th-generation fighters, two of which are China's Shenyang J-16 and the French-built Dassault Rafale. The two aircraft have flown for several years now, with the Rafale entering active service in 2001 and the J-16 joining the fray in 2014. Despite having been around for decades, the two planes have never gone head-to-head... until now.
The People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) participated in the China-Egypt "Eagles of Civilization" training exercise on August 23, 2026. The Rafale makes up a large portion of Egypt's air power, while the PLAAF uses the J-16 heavily for deep-strike missions and air superiority. Both are multirole fighters with excellent capabilities, and the "Eagles of Civilization" exercise gave the world a first-hand glimpse at how each aircraft handles the other in one-on-one combat drills.
The EAF is one of the largest operators of the Rafale outside of France, with 55 in its fleet. According to the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft, China maintains a fleet of 280 J-16s, and the exercise worked both ways by showing China how its 4.5th-generation fighter fared against France's smaller and more versatile Rafale.
The Shenyang J-16 versus the Dassault Rafale
The exercise saw the two fighters engage in medium- and close-range maneuvers that the PLAAF considered combat-realistic. Unfortunately, we don't know much about the nature of the engagements and how each fighter fared, but we can at least compare them on paper to see if one has a decisive advantage.
The Dassault Rafale is a twin-engine 4.5th-generation fighter capable of a variety of combat missions, from air superiority to reconnaissance and anti-ship operations. It has a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 (1,381 mph), a service ceiling of 50,000 feet, and can carry 10.5 tons of mixed ordnance. For air-to-air engagements, the Rafale can carry the long-range MBDA Meteor, which can strike targets beyond line of sight at an estimated distance of 62 miles, and the MBDA MICA, which has an estimated range of 37 miles.
The J-16 is a twin-engine 4.5th-generation fighter that has an estimated max speed of Mach 2.4 (1,841 mph). For air-to-air combat, the J-16 carries the PL-12, which has a range of up to 62 miles, and the PL-9, which can hit targets up to 13.7 miles away. It boasts a higher service ceiling of 65,617 feet, giving it the speed and altitude advantage over the Rafale. The Rafale's air-to-air missiles, however, can potentially strike a J-16 before it gets in range, evening things out somewhat.