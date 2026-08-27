America Drops Experimental Drone Battalion After Less Than A Year In Operation

The U.S. Army has embraced drones and autonomous technology significantly, to the point that it actually has too many drones. But despite the Army's huge emphasis on military drones, it is backtracking on at least one of its efforts by shutting down a Europe-based drone battalion.

The 600-strong battalion was founded in November 2025, when Army forces in Europe were tasked with studying specialized drone formations, including those developed and used by Ukrainian forces, and developing new technology. After its current assignment, a large multinational effort known as Exercise Saber Junction, the unit will return to its airborne infantry mission and leave the drones behind. Exercise Saber Junction is expected to run through August and September 2026.

The unit in question is composed of soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, which had already begun developing its own drones before becoming part of the battalion. In May 2025, for example, the soldiers established an FPV drone lab to build their own attack drones. Other efforts included AI experiments and attempts to build unmanned aircraft that were more resistant to electronic interference.