America Drops Experimental Drone Battalion After Less Than A Year In Operation
The U.S. Army has embraced drones and autonomous technology significantly, to the point that it actually has too many drones. But despite the Army's huge emphasis on military drones, it is backtracking on at least one of its efforts by shutting down a Europe-based drone battalion.
The 600-strong battalion was founded in November 2025, when Army forces in Europe were tasked with studying specialized drone formations, including those developed and used by Ukrainian forces, and developing new technology. After its current assignment, a large multinational effort known as Exercise Saber Junction, the unit will return to its airborne infantry mission and leave the drones behind. Exercise Saber Junction is expected to run through August and September 2026.
The unit in question is composed of soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade, which had already begun developing its own drones before becoming part of the battalion. In May 2025, for example, the soldiers established an FPV drone lab to build their own attack drones. Other efforts included AI experiments and attempts to build unmanned aircraft that were more resistant to electronic interference.
The US Army isn't giving up on drones
The U.S. Army has not publicly explained why it is ending the experimental program, nor has it announced whether it will replace the battalion. However, the unit is expected to turn over its findings from Exercise Saber Junction to the Army, along with those from its year of activity. This data will help inform future force design and experiments, so this is far from an example of the Army slowing down its development of unmanned aircraft.
For example, a battery-powered Group 1 drone flew about 300 miles in just under nine hours in July 2026, setting an endurance record. The drone used two brushless motors assembled by an Army depot in Pennsylvania and a battery supplied by a private company. The drone was designed in less than 10 minutes and built inside a mobile manufacturing facility using commercial 3D printers, and was part of the U.S.' Game of Drones effort to find and develop the next generation of unmanned aircraft.
The Pentagon is also expanding its focus on unmanned technology beyond aircraft with a new demonstration planned for October 2026. Known as GroundBreaker 1, this event will give soldiers a chance to test unmanned vehicles in realistic operating environments. The military intends to use these vehicles for a variety of tasks, including transporting wounded personnel and moving supplies. Vehicles that perform well could move on to further development with the Pentagon.