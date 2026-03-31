Ukraine's New Fleet Of Interceptor Drones Are Impressive - Here's How They Work

The Russo-Ukrainian War has been the first major conflict where the use of drones has been widespread. Some of the most commonly deployed drones by Russian forces are the Iranian-designed Shahed-136 drone or Russian-made variants of the design. These relatively low-cost drones are designed to overwhelm air defenses through sheer volume, making interception difficult — and potentially costly. It's estimated that the Shahed-136 drones cost about $35,000 per unit. While this isn't a figure to be sniffed at, it pales in comparison to most surface-to-air missiles, with something like a single Patriot missile costing $4 million.

From a purely economic standpoint, countering vast numbers of drones with missiles that cost millions of dollars simply isn't feasible in the long-term. This is why Ukraine's new fleet of interceptor drones is not just impressive — but critically important. Ukrainians are increasingly using drones to counter drones in conjunction with other air defense systems. Among the latest Ukrainian drones to enter the fray is the Strila drone, manufactured jointly by Quantum Systems and WIY Drones.

Named after the Ukrainian word for "arrow," the Strila is a high-speed interceptor drone designed specifically to hunt and destroy incoming drones before they reach their targets. Let's have a closer look at the Strila, how it intercepts incoming drones, and how it fits in with other high-tech tools used in the Russo-Ukrainian War.