US Kicks Off 'Game Of Drones' To Find Next Generation Of Unmanned Aircraft

When it comes time to develop new hardware for the United States military, defense contractors tend to take several approaches. Typically, these agencies bid their designs and are given approval to proceed to prototyping. The military eventually makes its decision, and a new piece of equipment finds its way into the inventory. Another way involves a more streamlined process, which is what played out in December 2025 during the inaugural Game of Drones to find the next uncrewed military aircraft.

The event took place at Edwards Air Force Base, California, where the Experimental Test Force worked alongside the Defense Contract Management Agency's US-X unit. The event ran from December 8-12, on Rogers Dry Lake at the AFB. Six defense industry partners participated alongside engineers from the Air Force Research Laboratory, and the goal was to experiment with small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) and the hardware needed to operate them.

These types of drones are purposefully small, especially when compared to something as massive as the RQ-4 Global Hawk. Instead, the idea is to expeditiously find a new type of drone in support of the Pentagon's Drone Dominance plan. Game of Drones came together to demonstrate what was available, and it's all meant to take place quickly, with the next meeting occurring in March 2026. The event is designed to demonstrate the rapid design-to-production capabilities of 3D-printed systems from leaders in the defense industry.