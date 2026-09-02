What Is The GM LS Equivalent In The Mopar World?

The legendary General Motors LS series is one of the most popular and significant engines ever to come from an American automaker, and for good reason. When the first LS engines arrived in the late 1990s, they represented a new era for the venerable small-block Chevrolet V8. It was an old-school overhead-valve V8, but the LS was light, compact, and capable of big horsepower. It very quickly won over auto enthusiasts as factory equipment in cars like the Corvette and Camaro, and would go on to become one of the most-swapped engines around, with gearheads dropping them into everything from vintage hot rods to professional drift cars.

While it's probably fair to say that no other modern V8 is quite as ubiquitous as the LS, the engine is not without its equivalents from other American automakers. On the Mopar side, the engine that comes closest to the LS is almost certainly the Gen III HEMI V8. Although it arrived after the LS, the engines have a lot of similarities. The first Gen III HEMI had the same 5.7-liter displacement as the original LS1, and the engines also use the same traditional, overhead-valve design.

Like the LS, the modern HEMI would evolve, with larger and more powerful versions coming later, as well as supercharged variants. In recent years, the Gen III HEMI has become an increasingly popular swap choice, with numerous aftermarket parts options, including plug-and-play crate engines that can be purchased with the click of a mouse.