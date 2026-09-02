4 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Garage Door Opener

A garage door opener is the type of convenience that's easy to take for granted until it stops working properly. One way to guard against unexpected garage door opener failure is to familiarize yourself with the expected lifespan of such devices. Although numerous factors, such as how often you use it, can influence the lifespan of these machines, they typically should last between 15 and 20 years on average. Look into replacement options if yours is nearing 15 years or more of age. You should also be on the lookout for common signs indicating a garage door opener is dying and needs to be replaced.

Be aware that not all the problems affecting garage doors and garage door openers necessarily require investing in a full replacement. In many cases, it's wise to assess the situation, perhaps with the help of a professional, to determine if a simple repair job would fix the issue. However, in some instances, even if it's technically possible to repair a broken garage door opener, it might be more financially prudent in the long run to simply invest in a new model that's unlikely to break down in the near future.