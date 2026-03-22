The Average Lifespan Of A Garage Door Opener Depends On One Thing

Garage door openers are a creature comfort for homeowners around the world. These devices can make life easier, even if you have to open the door manually when there's no power. While there are some things you should know about getting the most life out of your garage door opener, it all comes down to how often you need it. The more you use it, the more you decrease its shelf life.

On the average, garage door openers last anywhere from 15 to 20 years. This includes Liftmaster and Genie, two of the industry's top brands. But that can shrink to eight or less, depending on how often the opener is used. That's because the device's motor and electronic parts will inevitably suffer wear and tear as time goes on. So, if you live in a home where the garage door is opened several times a day without fail, month after month and year after year, the lifespan of your opener will likely be impacted.

It's also important to note that there's very little chance of any device reaching the maximum lifespan if it's not kept in good condition. There are some common problems with garage doors, and a compromised device may not hit that 20-year mark.