The Average Lifespan Of A Garage Door Opener Depends On One Thing
Garage door openers are a creature comfort for homeowners around the world. These devices can make life easier, even if you have to open the door manually when there's no power. While there are some things you should know about getting the most life out of your garage door opener, it all comes down to how often you need it. The more you use it, the more you decrease its shelf life.
On the average, garage door openers last anywhere from 15 to 20 years. This includes Liftmaster and Genie, two of the industry's top brands. But that can shrink to eight or less, depending on how often the opener is used. That's because the device's motor and electronic parts will inevitably suffer wear and tear as time goes on. So, if you live in a home where the garage door is opened several times a day without fail, month after month and year after year, the lifespan of your opener will likely be impacted.
It's also important to note that there's very little chance of any device reaching the maximum lifespan if it's not kept in good condition. There are some common problems with garage doors, and a compromised device may not hit that 20-year mark.
Garage door opener routine maintenance tips
Getting the most life out of your garage door opener begins with routine maintenance. Consult your owner's manual first, as it will give you some useful tips for your specific model. Always unplug your device before performing any checks or adjustments, and if your door is open during a check, use a clamp under one of the rollers to keep it from slipping down.
Check and lubricate the moving parts, including the rollers, hinges, and springs. This will help reduce friction, and keep the motor from overworking. Look at the drive chain, or belt, and adjust the tension if necessary, so there's no undue strain on the device. Visually inspect all hardware and tighten wherever needed. This will not only decrease vibration but also reduce the chance of uneven loads. Replace your device's light bulbs, as well as the backup batteries, and remote batteries, as needed. It's important to note that the springs are an especially dangerous part of the opener and those should only ever be adjusted by a professional.
But even with a routine maintenance schedule, it's important to be aware of how your device is working. Watch for a blinking light on your garage door opener, and if you hear any odd sounds, or detect a wobbly motion during operation, that will need to be investigated. Refer to your owner's manual or visit the manufacturer's website for troubleshooting tips. If you've done everything you can and your door just isn't quite right, it might be time to contact a professional to take a look.