Why Are So Many New Cars Four Wheel Drive Now?

Today in the U.S., it's mostly crossover vehicles shaped like the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4 you'll find parked in driveways. The numbers back this up, too, with EPA production data for 2024 noting crossovers account for roughly half of every new vehicle built for the American market. Most of them are four wheel drive, part of a long climb that saw AWD officially overtake front wheel drive as the most common layout in 2017.

A lot of the climb comes from plain demand. AutoPacific, which surveyed more than 18,000 Americans planning to buy a new vehicle in 2025, found that for a majority of AWD fans, it wasn't just an option — it was a necessity. 63% of people surveyed said they would straight up refuse a car without it.

That said, demand is only part of the equation, because a lot of it also has to do with regulation. The thing is, every carmaker has to hit an average fuel economy figure across its entire fleet that it sells in America. Under these same rules, no individual vehicle has to be efficient. What gets measured is the average across everything a company sells, and that average is tallied into two separate pools. One pool holds the cars. The other holds the trucks, though the problem is that the rules are less strict for them since they're kind of ancient, written back when trucks truly were workhorses. Trucks just have a lower bar to clear, which is why automakers favor them.