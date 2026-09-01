How Many Nuclear Power Plants Would It Take To Replace Fossil Fuels?

The planet is still largely dependent on fossil fuels to satisfy our ever-growing energy requirements. However, this isn't a situation that can last forever. Even if we disregard the ever-growing specter of climate change and the impetus it provides for switching to green energy sources, the days of fossil fuels are still numbered. Put simply, fossil fuels are a limited resource, and according to the Energy Information Administration, there are currently enough liquid hydrocarbon resources to see us through to 2050. While coal and natural gas are also to be considered, the fact remains that, sooner or later, fossil fuels will be history.

This is worrying news, given that about 82% of our energy is still produced from fossil fuels, with about 9% from renewable energy sources and the remainder from nuclear power. Although there is one country that already generates about 70% of its electricity from nuclear power, this is very much an outlier.

With current technology, there are practical limits to how much energy we can extract from renewable sources — for instance, it would take about 800 wind turbines to replace one nuclear power station. A point that leads nicely to the next question – just how many nuclear power stations would it take to replace fossil fuels?

There are many variables to consider, so arriving at an exact figure isn't possible. However, using some known data points, we can estimate that it would take thousands of nuclear power plants; exactly how many depends on how we define fossil fuel usage. Let's dig into the arithmetic behind this figure.