What Country Gets Nearly 70% Of Its Electricity From Nuclear Power?

At a global level, nuclear power only supplies about 10% of the electricity today, according to PBS NewsHour. That means any country that gets 70% of its electricity from nuclear power is a clear outlier. That outlier is France, which according to the World Nuclear Association gets close to three quarters of its electricity straight from nuclear reactors. This is generated by a whopping 57 reactors across the country, spread across 18 plants. An example is the Flamanville 3, the country's most powerful reactor that went live at the end of 2024. It puts out around 1,650 megawatts, roughly enough electricity to cover a city the size of Paris.

The reason why France went this route traces back to 1974. Back then, the first oil shock, which resulted in a sudden jump in crude prices, rattled the West pretty badly. France had barely any oil or coal of its own and importing any fuel felt like a bad bet. To compensate, it chose to build reactors, fast, and it never really turned back. The pace was staggering, so quick that it's still the fastest nuclear buildout any country has pulled off to date. At the start of the 1980s, France had 15 active reactors, which was decent for the time. But by the end of it they had 55.

Clearly, the Chernobyl disaster from 1986 didn't scare them off the plan. Instead, government after government kept backing the policy. In 2022, President Emmanuel Macron approved six new EPR2 reactors – a simpler and cheaper successor to the older French designs. He also floated building another eight after that. Today, France is the largest net electricity exporter in Europe.