How Many Nuclear Reactors Would It Take To Power All Of America's Data Centers?
Throughout the United States, data centers are growing larger, requiring more energy to keep them going. This isn't something that's going to go away either, as data centers are used for all kinds of web cloud services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more. They're fundamental to the operation of the Internet, AI tools, and other complex processes, making them part of a global infrastructure. They also need a ton of power to operate. Since energy is a hot topic, it's interesting to see just how much juice data centers require.
Nuclear power has been around since 1951 when Experimental Breeder Reactor-I produced usable electricity through the process of atomic fission. Since then, nuclear power plants have become some of the most efficient providers of energy capable of powering large power-hungry cities. Anyone interested in keeping the country's data centers up and running has probably wondered how many nuclear power plants would be needed to keep them going.
There are many variables, but if you look at the total number of data centers in the U.S., determine their power requirements, and compare them against the average power output of a nuclear power plant the answer is around 31. Of course, that number will grow over time, as the U.S. data center power demand is expected to double by 2027. After that, increased power demands could exceed the nation's ability to fully power them 24/7, making data center power consumption a potential problem.
Nuclear power plants could be the way of the future in powering data centers
The average power output of a modern American nuclear power plant is 1 GW, which is enough to power some 876,000 homes. As of writing, the United States has 4,439 data centers in operation across all 50 states, but each one has different energy requirements. The annual consumption of all the U.S.' data centers was 31 GW in 2025, though that number fluctuates. Using it as a baseline, the aforementioned 31 nuclear power plants come into play, but that's a generalized number that's likely to double by 2027.
Those 31 nuclear power plants produce enough energy to power around 27.2 million U.S. homes. As of 2025, there were 94 operational reactors found in 54 nuclear power plants in the U.S., not including those found on military vessels like the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered submarines. Nuclear power plants make up 18.2% of all U.S. energy production, and more than half of them would be required to power the nation's data centers assuming they were made only to power those facilities.
The U.S. Department of Energy concluded that there are challenges to weigh against the benefits of powering data centers with nuclear plants. Most notable is the cost, time, and difficulty in building modern nuclear power plants. Data center growth continues while plant production remains largely stagnant. As a result, while the U.S. could use 31 nuclear power plants to keep data centers going in 2025, the rapid pace of data center growth indicates it will surpass capacity long before new plants come online.