How Many Nuclear Reactors Would It Take To Power All Of America's Data Centers?

Throughout the United States, data centers are growing larger, requiring more energy to keep them going. This isn't something that's going to go away either, as data centers are used for all kinds of web cloud services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more. They're fundamental to the operation of the Internet, AI tools, and other complex processes, making them part of a global infrastructure. They also need a ton of power to operate. Since energy is a hot topic, it's interesting to see just how much juice data centers require.

Nuclear power has been around since 1951 when Experimental Breeder Reactor-I produced usable electricity through the process of atomic fission. Since then, nuclear power plants have become some of the most efficient providers of energy capable of powering large power-hungry cities. Anyone interested in keeping the country's data centers up and running has probably wondered how many nuclear power plants would be needed to keep them going.

There are many variables, but if you look at the total number of data centers in the U.S., determine their power requirements, and compare them against the average power output of a nuclear power plant the answer is around 31. Of course, that number will grow over time, as the U.S. data center power demand is expected to double by 2027. After that, increased power demands could exceed the nation's ability to fully power them 24/7, making data center power consumption a potential problem.