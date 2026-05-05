A New Class Of Nuclear Submarine Will Join The US Navy In 2028

Currently, the United States Navy has four nuclear submarine classes in service, the Ohio, Los Angeles, Virginia, and Seawolf. When you picture a submarine capable of launching a nuclear missile, you are likely envisioning the Ohio-class, which is classified as a Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN) or Guided Missile Submarine (SSGN). The remaining classes are used for attacking other ships or submarines and are called Attack Submarines (SSN).

Replacing the Ohio-class is a new SSBN, the Columbia-class, the first of which is planned to be completed in 2028. General Dynamics Electric Boat, the contractor responsible for making the Columbia-class, notes that the first boat, and flagship of the whole class, will be named the District of Columbia. The second will be named Wisconsin.

When it comes to armament, the Columbia-class is a mix of old and new tech. It will fire the Trident II D5 ballistic missile, which has been in service since 1990. For torpedos, it's armed with the MK48, which was recently most updated in 2006. The sub, however, will have a newly designed fire control system.