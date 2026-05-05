A New Class Of Nuclear Submarine Will Join The US Navy In 2028
Currently, the United States Navy has four nuclear submarine classes in service, the Ohio, Los Angeles, Virginia, and Seawolf. When you picture a submarine capable of launching a nuclear missile, you are likely envisioning the Ohio-class, which is classified as a Ballistic Missile Submarine (SSBN) or Guided Missile Submarine (SSGN). The remaining classes are used for attacking other ships or submarines and are called Attack Submarines (SSN).
Replacing the Ohio-class is a new SSBN, the Columbia-class, the first of which is planned to be completed in 2028. General Dynamics Electric Boat, the contractor responsible for making the Columbia-class, notes that the first boat, and flagship of the whole class, will be named the District of Columbia. The second will be named Wisconsin.
When it comes to armament, the Columbia-class is a mix of old and new tech. It will fire the Trident II D5 ballistic missile, which has been in service since 1990. For torpedos, it's armed with the MK48, which was recently most updated in 2006. The sub, however, will have a newly designed fire control system.
Bigger and better
The Columbia is slated to be the biggest sub to ever see service with the United States Navy at a displacement of 21,000 tons. For comparison, the outgoing Ohio-class displaces 18,750 tons when submerged. Both the Columbia-class and Ohio-class measure at 560 feet long, roughly half the length of a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.
All nuclear-powered vessels and renowned for longevity. The Ohio-class, for instance, only needs more nuclear fuel during its overhaul every 15 years. Reportedly, the Columbia-classes "will have a fuel core that will power the submarine for its entire service life, eliminating the need for a mid-service refueling," according to General Dynamics.
After delivery, the first Columbia-class, the U.S.S. District of Columbia, is planned to enter full service in 2030. Documents from Congress note that 12 Columbia-class submarines are planned to eventually replace the 14 Ohio-class submarines that are currently in service. Congress also says that the first three boats are going to cost an estimated $9 billion each, just for good measure.