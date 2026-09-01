Can You Use A Non-Stihl Chain On A Stihl Chainsaw?

There comes a time in every Stihl chainsaw user's life when they have to change the chain. While it's possible to sharpen a chainsaw chain, eventually installing a replacement will be the only option to keep the chainsaw running. Naturally, Stihl sells replacement chains, but you can install non-Stihl chains if you're looking to save some money. There have been plenty of owners who've used non-Stihl chains on their Stihl chainsaws without issue, though most agree Stihl is the way to go if you want a long-lasting chain. Brands that users have recommended include Archer, Carlton, and Oregon, the latter of which specifically advertises Stihl-compatible chains.

No matter which brand you choose, getting a chain that's compatible with your chainsaw is the most important thing. You'll want to consider several factors, including the chain's length and pitch, or the space between rivets; otherwise, it'll be incompatible with the guide bar and sprocket. The thickness of the drive link needs to match that of the guide bar as well, so you don't run the risk of the chain coming off the bar.

So long as you keep these attributes in mind, you can make any chain work with your Stihl chainsaw. Of course, some chain types are better for certain jobs than others, so you should also use the right kind for your cutting goals.