4 Common Problems With Stihl Chainsaws
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Whether you're a professional landscaper or a homeowner who regularly cuts down branches and trees, a good chainsaw is essential to your tool kit. They save loads of time and effort on such tasks, replacing weaker hand tools and reducing bodily wear and tear. Of the major chainsaw brands on the market, Stihl is regarded as one of the absolute best to buy into, more often than not delivering on power for the price. With that said, it's not uncommon for these chainsaws to struggle in key areas.
As anyone who has frequently used a chainsaw can attest, they can be rather finicky tools. They may stall out after a bit of use, the chain may struggle to reach advertised speeds, and other issues can arise that make them frustrating to utilize. While the overall sentiment is that Stihl chainsaws will deliver on the job, there are numerous anecdotes floating around online warning fellow users and potential buyers that such a unit could be in for more than they bargained for.
Even with their solid reputation, Stihl chainsaws appear to have some common problems. These are a few of the biggest issues Stihl customers have shared online over the years, along with potential solutions to address them.
1. Troublesome starting
There are few things more frustrating on the job than when a tool won't start. While Stihl chainsaws should fire up without struggle, in a number of unfortunate cases, owners found them troublesome to start. In fact, some users reported their chainsaw failing to start right out of the box. Sadly, there's no one-size-fits-all answer for why this is happening. Several factors can cause a Stihl chainsaw to not start, so before throwing a seemingly faulty unit out or boxing it up to return it, there are multiple potential culprits to look into.
In the case of a used unit, a possible explanation is the presence of stale fuel left over from a previous outdoor work season. This gums up the fuel system, causing the Stihl chainsaw to fight and fail to start. User error could be to blame, too, as chainsaws demand a specific starting procedure. If you pull the starter cord too many times while the choke is engaged, it floods the engine with fuel, and without enough room for air, it won't start. Also, some have found that if you don't give the cord a strong enough yank, it won't fire up either. A worn spark plug could be the problem as well, so this may need to be replaced — one of many key chainsaw maintenance tips and tricks regardless of the brand in use.
2. Air leaking
As established, too much fuel in a Stihl chainsaw's air-fuel mixture can cause starting problems. Similarly, air leaks can cause the same, introducing more air than needed and throwing off the mix. This is an issue numerous Stihl owners have brought forward, or have had others diagnose for them. Some of the most common symptoms of a chainsaw air leak include high-pitched idling, overheating, and engine stalling. The trouble beyond these symptoms is that Stihl users often have a hard time accurately diagnosing an air leak in their chainsaw, given how many areas it could come from.
Air leaks can manifest themselves in multiple spots on a Stihl chainsaw. Sometimes folks have found it's just a matter of loose crankcase screws needing tightening, while others have discovered leaks at the seals of the crankcase had popped up on multiple of their chainsaw models. Meanwhile, others found that the rubber intake boot on their Stihl was cracked, causing it to draw in more air than necessary. To determine which of these problem areas or others is the source of the leak, a two-stroke engine pressure and vacuum leak tester kit is likely your best bet to cut back on tedious guesswork and potentially unnecessary chainsaw deconstruction.
3. Gasoline leaking
It's no revelation that gas is essential to a chainsaw's function. Unless you have one of Stihl's battery-powered chainsaw models or one from another brand, this type of machine needs gas to run — and it shouldn't leak out under any circumstance. Unfortunately, this seems to be an issue many Stihl chainsaw owners have reported, whether the chainsaw is in use or turned off. Worse yet, anecdotes about Stihl gas leaks reveal that fuel can leak from several areas on the chainsaw, possibly making it a tedious task to pinpoint the exact source.
For one, there are Stihl chainsaws out there with faulty gas caps. Many seemed to have trouble with Stihl models equipped with "flippy" gas caps, which are ironically designed to flip open easily for quicker and simpler refueling. Some even reported attempting to replace the gas cap entirely, only for the gas leak to worsen. It's also often said that the fuel lines are prone to wear and tear and leaking over time, necessitating replacement. In more extreme cases, Stihl users shared issues with gas leaking from their carburetor, which can stem from a worn inlet needle, degraded gaskets, or other problems.
4. Not properly lubricating
Effective lubrication is incredibly important to any chainsaw, not just one from Stihl. Even though it's common for chainsaws to leak bar oil, there still needs to be sufficient oil flow to the bar. If not, the entire machine will run hot, and the chain will wear out due to increased metal-on-metal friction. In the case of Stihl chainsaws, though, many users have shared that their units aren't lubricating properly. For one reason or another, they can confirm that there's lubricant inside the machine, but it's not making it through the channels to reach the bar and chain.
Stihl customers have found a few different malfunctions can cause lubrication issues. One possible reason is a failing worm gear, which, when stripped, loses the ability to pump oil to the bar and chain. Sometimes the lack of lubrication stems from a misaligned bar, meaning the bar isn't in the right position to receive oil and needs to be moved, or some kind of build-up and clogging of the oiler. A gummed-up oil filter inside the oil reservoir could be to blame, as it's an easy spot for dirt and grime to fall in and accumulate with each oil change. Both of these require thorough cleaning so that oil can flow freely.
How we reached these conclusions
These conclusions about common Stihl chainsaw issues came from multiple research steps. First came scouring the internet for discussions about Stihl chainsaws and any problems users reported. These examples came from various forums, videos, and other online posts. From here, we narrowed the litany of discussions to identify the most prevalent complaints about this brand's chainsaws, resulting in a list of some of the more common problems seen here.
Expanding further, we delved into exactly what users experienced with their chainsaws. We did this to ensure the complaints weren't solely due to user error and that these problems stemmed from the chainsaws in some way, such as their physical design or the nuances of their operation. From here, we were able to touch on some of the potential issues behind the general problem so many had claimed to experience. This both informed those with Stihl chainsaws that their situation wasn't unique and offered some level of guidance on what could be plaguing their specific unit.