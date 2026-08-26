Drivers make many choices when shopping for tires, but there are some areas where they don't get much of a say, especially when it comes to laws regarding tires and their make. One such example comes from California, the home of several weird traffic laws, with the approval of the Replacement Tire Efficiency Program on August 17, 2026.

This initiative, which dates back to 2003 and the passing of Assembly Bill 844, is intended to make replacement tires sold in the state on par with their new counterparts, with the California Energy Commission claiming that aftermarket tires tend to lack the longevity and fuel efficiency of those that come equipped on new vehicles. The goal of the program is to protect consumers from poor-quality, low-efficiency options that waste money and gas by setting a limit on the rolling resistance of tires available for sale in the state.

Estimates state that the change will cut around 2 million metric tons per year of carbon dioxide emissions, and that California drivers will save close to $1 billion on energy and electricity spending. The Replacement Tire Efficiency Program claims it will make a sweeping positive change for California drivers and residents of the state generally. Thus, one has to ask: What does it actually require of tires going forward?