Why Don't Modern Cars Backfire As Often As Older Models?

If you've ever driven a car that backfires, then you know how scary it can be. That sudden boom can be unsettling, and it always seems to happen when you least expect it. But if you've never experienced this, it's possible you drive a modern car with an engine that is much more advanced than those of the past. Understanding the difference means knowing how the engine gets its fuel and controls the mix of air and fuel.

Older carbureted engines mixed gasoline with air before the mixture reached the car's engine. This combination of air and fuel in the intake manifold created the potential for a backfire. But when fuel injection was introduced, it provided greater control over the air and fuel ratio. This new system used information such as engine speed, throttle position, and engine temperatures to determine how long the injectors should operate under different conditions. A modern vehicle's Electronic Control Module (ECM) manages both the fuel mix and ignition timing, while also monitoring engine operation and emissions equipment. This has greatly reduced the conditions that can lead to backfires.

In contrast, older vehicles did not have the level of ignition timing that modern engines now do. So if the timing was off in an older engine, the spark could arrive too early or too late. Additionally, the valves could potentially open and close at the wrong point in the combustion cycle. This imprecise timing could often create the perfect conditions for a car engine to backfire.