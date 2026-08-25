Which Cummins Diesel Engine Was Called 'Big Cam' & What Made It So Special?

Cummins is a highly recognizable name in the trucking world, responsible for a variety of diesel engines that stood out from the competition. One of those engines is known as the "Big Cam," a designation given to the company's 14-liter diesel. The Big Cam technology was first used by Cummins all the way back in 1976.

The Cummins 855 Big Cam was special mainly because it introduced a larger camshaft, which increased the journal diameter from 2 inches to 2.5 inches. This allowed Cummins to increase injection pressure from about 11,000 psi to 14,000 psi and thus deliver fuel more quickly. This shorter injection period also gave the combustion process more time for expansion, helping the engine use fuel more efficiently. In fact, the Big Cam 14-liter provided a 6% improvement in fuel economy versus the earlier version with the smaller cam. The Big Cam design helped reduce exhaust smoke, noise, and emissions as well.

Beyond its fuel efficiency improvements, the 855 Big Cam became known for operating at low speeds, producing strong low-end torque, and delivering exceptional durability. These characteristics made the engine well suited for heavy-duty trucking, and helped make the Big Cam one of the best inline-6 diesel engines ever made. Its reputation for long service life also helped cement the Big Cam as one of Cummins' most respected truck engines.