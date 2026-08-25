UV Flashlight Vs. Blue Light Flashlight: What's The Difference?

Gear aficionados understand that flashlights come in many forms, and that it's important to choose the right one for your needs and goals. One of the many decisions facing a budding flashlight aficionado is whether to invest in a UV or a blue light flashlight. To determine which is best for you, it's helpful to understand what each type of flashlight is used for. UV flashlights cause certain substances and materials to fluoresce, which makes them suitable for very specialized tasks, such as detecting counterfeit money or checking the cleanliness of a room. Conversely, a blue light flashlight is a more general-purpose device that takes advantage of blue light's wavelength to, among other benefits, reduce eye strain.

You've probably encountered UV light if you've ever been to a club, a college dorm room, or seen an episode of "CSI." Common household uses for UV flashlights include checking for pet stains and detecting leaks from cars, HVAC systems, and other such potential sources. UV flashlights are helpful when you need to check for substances, materials, and even objects that might otherwise be invisible to the naked eye. This also makes it great for tasks like checking for invisible stains in hotel rooms, looking for cracks in antiques, and identifying counterfeit currency and IDs.