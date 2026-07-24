Yes, Harbor Freight Has UV Flashlights - Here's How Much They Cost
There are many benefits to having a UV flashlight on hand for both professional repairmen and ordinary people. Most homeowners will benefit from how it can aid cleaning, such as helping you spot hidden stains, like those from dried pet urine that need to be sprayed with special enzyme deodorizers. For frequent travelers, especially those who tend to go off the beaten track, they can help you find all kinds of creepy crawlies lurking in your accommodations, like scorpions, lice, or bed bugs. As for professionals, if the soap-and-water method doesn't work for you, UV light can aid in finding leaks in cars and HVAC systems. There are also some unique applications, such as evaluating antiques and counterfeit currency, and even determining whether an ID is fake. So, if you're heading over to Harbor Freight this weekend, there are several UV light options that you can choose from.
Among the six Harbor Freight brands that sell flashlights, the retailer lists three UV flashlight models from Braun and Icon in its portfolio. As of July 2026, there's the Braun UV Leak Detector LED Flashlight ($7.99), the Braun 400 Lumen Rechargeable Penlight ($19.99), and the Icon 1000 Lumen Dual-Sided Rechargeable Slim Bar ($59.99). Now that you know how much each of them costs, here's how they're different, what people think of their overall performance, and how to decide what is right for you.
What you need to know about the Harbor Freight UV flashlights
To start with, we've mentioned that the Braun UV Leak Detector LED Flashlight is a great thing to pack for hotel stays. The cheapest option on this list, the under-$8 UV flashlight can be used on everything from pests to stains. As we've mentioned before, a key limitation is that it's battery-powered, so you can't just charge it with a power bank in an emergency. Not to mention, it can't be used as a normal flashlight, so you may still need to pay for another unit for certain tasks. However, it's definitely a good cost-effective solution if you have specific needs that need just a UV flashlight and nothing more.
Among the three options, the Braun 400 Lumen Rechargeable Penlight is probably the best bang for your buck for casual users. A mid-priced option just under $20, it already has three functions: a pen light, a wide-area light, and a UV light. Apart from a slightly longer runtime of 30 minutes, it's also rechargeable via a USB-C cable. It also has a magnetic base and 16x more range at 160 ft. But if you're a professional, there's a reason why Icon's 1000 Lumen Dual-Sided Rechargeable Slim Bar has a lot of fans. Similar to Braun's penlight offering, Icon's model also features a flashlight, wide-area light, and UV light, plus high color rendering. Other useful features include its magnetic base and durability with its IP65 rating.
Do people think the Harbor Freight UV flashlights are worth buying?
In general, all Harbor Freight UV flashlights have been rated highly across the board, with an average rating of at least 4.4 stars. Many customers have said all three are worth recommending, with the lowest recommendation rate at 89%. However, it's important to note that the flashlights are evaluated for more than just their UV features. Of all the options, the Braun UV Leak Detector LED Flashlight does nothing beyond UV lighting. It has the fewest reviewers and the lowest recommendation rate. But it still enjoys a generally positive rating of 4.4 stars and an 89% recommendation rate. Among reviewers, 70% thought it performed well enough to merit a perfect rating, with many saying it met their needs.
Sharing the same 4.4-star average rating (but from 150+ Harbor Freight customers), Braun's other offer, the 400 Lumen Rechargeable Penlight, has a slightly higher recommendation rate of 90%. However, there are slightly fewer 5-star ratings at 66%. Many people praise it as an everyday carry tool. Despite being the most expensive, Icon's 1000 Lumen Dual-Sided Slim Bar offers the most features and is actually the most popular, highest rated, and most recommended. Out of 540+ reviewers, they've rated it 4.7 stars on average, with more than 83% of customers giving it a perfect rating. In addition, it boasts a 96% recommendation rate.