Yes, Harbor Freight Has UV Flashlights - Here's How Much They Cost

There are many benefits to having a UV flashlight on hand for both professional repairmen and ordinary people. Most homeowners will benefit from how it can aid cleaning, such as helping you spot hidden stains, like those from dried pet urine that need to be sprayed with special enzyme deodorizers. For frequent travelers, especially those who tend to go off the beaten track, they can help you find all kinds of creepy crawlies lurking in your accommodations, like scorpions, lice, or bed bugs. As for professionals, if the soap-and-water method doesn't work for you, UV light can aid in finding leaks in cars and HVAC systems. There are also some unique applications, such as evaluating antiques and counterfeit currency, and even determining whether an ID is fake. So, if you're heading over to Harbor Freight this weekend, there are several UV light options that you can choose from.

Among the six Harbor Freight brands that sell flashlights, the retailer lists three UV flashlight models from Braun and Icon in its portfolio. As of July 2026, there's the Braun UV Leak Detector LED Flashlight ($7.99), the Braun 400 Lumen Rechargeable Penlight ($19.99), and the Icon 1000 Lumen Dual-Sided Rechargeable Slim Bar ($59.99). Now that you know how much each of them costs, here's how they're different, what people think of their overall performance, and how to decide what is right for you.