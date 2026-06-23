Keep This Spray On Hand To Make Finding Leaks Or Holes In Your Tires Easier

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No matter what you do, tires will always reach a point where you'll need to replace them. However, there are many ways to make your tires last longer, such as finding and preventing slow leaks before they cause any problems. To find any cracks, dents, tears, holes, or other sources of leaks on your tires, all you have to do is make a soap spray solution. To do this, Family Handyman recommends mixing one part dish soap with four parts water. Next, put the solution inside an empty spray bottle and shake. Lastly, spray it around your tire and observe where any bubbles begin to form.

If you have any plastic spray bottles lying around, they are generally safe to use. However, you can also purchase a dedicated bottle, like the ZEP E-Z Fill Spray Bottle instead. Priced at $4.28, the 32 oz. spray bottle is an Amazon's Choice product that more than 200 people have rated 4.6 stars on average. It has a section where you can write on the label so you don't forget what is inside. Many people also claim that it doesn't leak and can survive a few drops without problems. Alternatively, if you want something more compact and chemical-resistant that you can use for other automotive detailing needs, there's also the 16 oz. Chemical Guys ACC151 Secondary Container Dilution Bottle. Retailing for $5.99, it has more than 7,500 Amazon ratings averaging 4.2 stars. That said, while it's possible to find leaks with ordinary soapy water, it's not necessarily the best way.