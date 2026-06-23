Keep This Spray On Hand To Make Finding Leaks Or Holes In Your Tires Easier
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No matter what you do, tires will always reach a point where you'll need to replace them. However, there are many ways to make your tires last longer, such as finding and preventing slow leaks before they cause any problems. To find any cracks, dents, tears, holes, or other sources of leaks on your tires, all you have to do is make a soap spray solution. To do this, Family Handyman recommends mixing one part dish soap with four parts water. Next, put the solution inside an empty spray bottle and shake. Lastly, spray it around your tire and observe where any bubbles begin to form.
If you have any plastic spray bottles lying around, they are generally safe to use. However, you can also purchase a dedicated bottle, like the ZEP E-Z Fill Spray Bottle instead. Priced at $4.28, the 32 oz. spray bottle is an Amazon's Choice product that more than 200 people have rated 4.6 stars on average. It has a section where you can write on the label so you don't forget what is inside. Many people also claim that it doesn't leak and can survive a few drops without problems. Alternatively, if you want something more compact and chemical-resistant that you can use for other automotive detailing needs, there's also the 16 oz. Chemical Guys ACC151 Secondary Container Dilution Bottle. Retailing for $5.99, it has more than 7,500 Amazon ratings averaging 4.2 stars. That said, while it's possible to find leaks with ordinary soapy water, it's not necessarily the best way.
Why you should consider a leak detector spray
While it's based on pipe leak detection, INFICON notes that soap mixtures are not ideal for small leaks due to limited coverage and visibility. Because of this, you may want to consider buying special leak-detector sprays instead. Not only will you not need to play guessing games when it comes to formulation, but they also have features that make them better suited to the task. For example, brands like ComStar claim that their products can be more sensitive to micro-leaks, have longer-lasting bubbles, and lack the added fragrances common in many dish soaps. While you'll still need to use your own eyes to search for bubbles, these added components offer you less room for error and lower the risk of corrosion to the metal wheel and valve stem.
One of their key advantages is that they likely won't freeze right away during winter, which many Reddit users have raised as a concern. Some brands, like Big Blu SubZero, are freeze-resistant and can create bubbles down to -30°F. There are also sprays that contain dyes that can help you spot leaks more easily, which can be a game-changer for dark job sites. You can even use a UV flashlight for some added visibility. Apart from tires, you can also safely use leak-detector sprays for other repairs in your home, like HVAC systems, air mattresses, or gas lines.
Highly-rated leak detector sprays
On Amazon, one of the most popular gas leak detector sprays is the ComStar Leak Bubbles Yellow. If you already have a spray bottle on hand, the 8 oz. bottle retails for just $14.35. You can also get the 1-quart spray bottle option at just under $20. While the ordinary person may have no need for so much of it, it's also available in a pack of 12 single quart sprays ($231.09) or 55 gallons ($1,599.37) for professionals. An Amazon's Choice product, it has been rated an average of 4.4 stars by more than 420 people. It boasts all the ideal features for a leak-detector spray, including a non-corrosive formula, stability in extreme temperatures, long-lasting bubbles, and fluorescent coloring. While not specifically marketed for tires, another option that is more popular and can fulfill the same functions is the 8 oz. RectorSeal Better Bubble Advanced Leak Detector, which retails for $8.50. Another Amazon's Choice product, it has an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,200 reviewers.
That said, it's important to note that holes in the tire aren't the only reason why there's a leak. In some cases, it can just mean you need to check the bead seal as well. There can also be situations where the tire hole is too big to fix. If you're on the fence about repairing the tire yourself, it's better to bring it to the shop for professional consultation.