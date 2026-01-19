Do You Have A Tire Leaking Air? It May Not Be What You Think

A slow-leaking tire undoubtedly ranks among the more frustrating problems you might encounter as a car owner, as it not only trips your car's TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) on the regular, but tends to require frequent trips to a service station for air. But those trips must be made, because driving a vehicle with low air in a tire is actually pretty dangerous, and can also contribute to decreased fuel economy.

Given the stakes, it would obviously pay to try and diagnose the problem with quickness, and there are a few common culprits when it comes to a slow leaker, such as faulty valve stems and minute punctures in the tire. While you're investigating, be sure to check the bead seal, which securely bonds the tire to the wheel's rim, preventing the release of air. You can do so by spraying a sudsy compound of soap and water over the suspected tire where it meets the wheel on both sides of the tire. If you see bubbles emanating from any part of that area, it means a bad bead seal is almost certainly the culprit.

Needless to say, a bad bead seal can lead to the sort of slow leak that leaves tires in regular need of air, even when there's no actual damage to tire itself. It should go without saying that, once you diagnose the issue, you'll want to fix the leak ASAP. Here's what needs to happen if you find a bum bead seal.