How Much Does The Ryobi Miter Saw Stand Cost & Is It Universal?
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Whether you're a worksite professional or a hardcore DIYer, a miter saw might be an indispensable fixture in your workflow. So too is the stand you use to support the cutter when you're on the job. Ryobi is one of the major cordless power tool manufacturers that offers various miter saws in its battery-powered lineup. And yes, the tool maker also offers a few different variations of its miter saw stands.
One of the more popular models in the Techtronic Industries-owned outfit's miter stand offerings is a folding model that has largely earned raves from customers. As of this writing, Home Depot shoppers have rated it at 4.6 stars, and those who bought it directly from Ryobi have given it 4.8 stars. Those numbers are the result of more than 3,000 and close to 500 user reviews, respectively, so they appear to be pretty legit.
One of the more common points of praise from those reviewers is the price, with both Ryobi and The Home Depot listing the miter saw stand for $129. That's hardly a surprise, of course, as Ryobi has developed a reputation for selling its wares at consumer-friendly prices. So, if you're a Ryobi tools devotee in need of a good stand for your miter saw, this is clearly an option worth checking out. That's particularly true as the company is further backing the stand with a 3-year manufacturer's warranty.
About Ryobi's universal claims for the miter saw stand
At present, Ryobi and Home Depot are the primary points of purchase for the miter stand in question. It may be worth noting, however, that the listings on those sites differ, with Ryobi listing it as the Universal Miter Saw Stand and HD using Foldable Miter Saw Stand. The noticeable lack of the word "Universal" on The Home Depot page might leave some wondering about that particular claim.
Thankfully, digging deeper into those listings can help shoppers clear up some of the mystery, even as questions might remain. For instance, The Home Depot listing specifically notes that the stand is compatible with "all Ryobi Miter Saws." That sounds great, except that the Ryobi site says only that it "can accommodate most miter saws." Moreover, one of the negative user reviews claims that the stand did not work with their 12-inch Ryobi miter saw, with two more claiming the same about their 10-inch Ryobi saws.
Complicating the question is that a Ryobi representative answered one of the complaints by noting, "to use this stand with certain saws, the saw must be mounted on a piece of wood before putting the wood on the stand." So Ryobi saws should work, but some might require additional rigging to properly set up. As for non-Ryobi miter saws, the HD page claims only that it will accommodate saws from "most other brands." So, you'll want to do some research if you're using a miter saw from other major manufacturers.