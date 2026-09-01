We Asked Hyundai What SEL Means, And The Internet Has It Wrong

Different automakers use different letters or acronyms to refer to various trim levels, with many further distinguishing between electric and internal combustion powertrains with prefixes or suffixes. BMW, for instance, uses an "i" prefix to distinguish its electric i5 from the gasoline-powered X5. Hyundai labels its most basic models SE, with SEL denoting added features like additional driver assistance settings, improved infotainment systems, or other upgrades, and Limited, N, and Calligraphy reserved for the highest trim and performance iterations. But what does SEL actually stand for? Some websites and forums would have you believe it stands for Special Edition Limited. But they're mistaken.

We reached out to Hyundai to find out. A spokesperson told us, "Hyundai does not have an official designation or acronym associated with trim names such as SE or SEL. While you may find various explanations online, including references to 'Special Edition Limited,' those are not official Hyundai definitions." Instead, the spokesperson explained, "Our trim names are primarily used to differentiate vehicle equipment levels and features within a model lineup, rather than to represent specific words or phrases."