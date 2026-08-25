The GV90 Neolun Details Genesis Is Counting On To Justify A Premium Price

Launching a vehicle like the new Genesis GV90 is a massive affair. The event where Genesis hosted media to herald the new flagship SUV's arrival included all sorts of presentations about tech, vehicle materials, and brand innovations. It can be a bit overwhelming if you don't have your notepad ready to go. With an entirely new vehicle like this, there's a lot to go over, and some of the details don't make the headlines.

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Sure, you've probably heard that the GV90 is an all-electric two- or three-row SUV with 657 horsepower and an estimated range of 310 miles. And by now, you've probably seen plenty of photos of the wide-opening coach doors (honestly, they're pretty cool). But did you know that you can get stone door panels? Or that the cupholders are cooled and the wood used for the various panels is sourced from Italy?

Travis Langness/SlashGear

What about the number of bearings used to operate the coach doors? Did that detail make it through the noise? (It's over 500 ball bearings, by the way.) There are all sorts of tiny nuances on the GV90 Neolun that reveal themselves when you take a closer look, helping to signal this SUV's elevation from standard family transport to luxury brand representative. These are some of the details that stood out to me in particular.