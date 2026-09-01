What's The Minimum Size A QR Code Can Be And Still Work?

If you're putting a QR code on something, you want people to be able to scan it. The 'QR' in QR Code stands for Quick Response, so people expect to be able to do it with the minimum of fuss. And if your code is too small, too blurry, or otherwise unscannable, you've basically failed at the first hurdle. Most guides will recommend that you don't go smaller than 2 or 2.5cm (0.8 to 1 inch). Some even confidently state that 1cm squared is the absolute minimum workable size. However, QR codes can actually go much smaller than that.

The QR code that currently holds the world record for smallness is only 1.977 square micrometers. It's too small to be seen by the human eye, but can be scanned using "calibrated scanning electron microscopy", according to Guinness World Records. This particular example rather stretches the definition of "usable", though. So, what's the smallest you can print a QR code without needing to invest in specialist equipment to read it?

The inventors of the QR Code, a company called Denso Wave, created it so auto parts in their factories could be easily labeled. Denso Wave offers sizing guidance based on module size, rather than the size of a QR code as a whole. According to its website, the minimum size for a module is 0.17mm. The simplest standard QR codes are 21 by 21 modules. This means that with a good enough quality print, a good enough QR scanner, and the wind in your favor, the smallest workable QR code should be 3.57mm or 0.14 inches. I wasn't just going to take their word for it, though. I tested this for myself by shrinking QR codes to ridiculously small sizes, printing them out, and trying to scan them.