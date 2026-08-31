This Simple Bike Rack Switch Could Have A Major Impact On MPG

Adding a bike rack to your car is a fantastic way to transport your bikes on road or camping trips, but any change to the weight or aerodynamics of your vehicle can affect your MPG. That said, a simple way to minimize the impact while maximizing space in your car is to trade out a roof mounted rack for a hitch rack.

Per testing conducted over at Consumer Reports, adding any bike rack to your car will decrease your fuel efficiency. However, the impact is significantly lessened if the rack is behind your car rather than mounted on the top. This is likely due to the fact that a roof-mounted rack has a much bigger impact on the aerodynamic silhouette of your vehicle, forcing your engine to work harder (and consume more fuel) to overcome the increased air resistance.

Consumer Reports tested both an empty rack and a rack bearing two bikes on a Nissan Altima sedan and a Toyota RAV4 SUV and found that even a bare rack added a small efficiency penalty, much increased in the roof position, and that overall the SUV handled the impact of a rack better, regardless of load and position.